Disney released a recording of the Magic Kingdom fireworks show, and it’s almost like having a front-row seat at the theme park

On Friday, Disney released a recording of its “Happily Ever After” fireworks show, which is typically held at Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida.

The 18-minute-long video shows both fireworks and the adjacent light show that’s displayed across Cinderella Castle.

It’s free to watch, and can be found on the Disney Parks YouTube channel.

In addition to the video, Disney also released free wallpapers inspired by the nighttime event.

At Disney World, it’s common for people to spend over an hour in front of Cinderella Castle ahead of the nighttime fireworks show in the hopes of getting a good viewing spot.

Now, however, you can get a front-row seat for the event from the comfort of your own home. On Friday, Disney released a recording of its “Happily Ever After” show, which combines fireworks, projectors, and lights to create a magical spectacle. The video is free to watch, and can be found on the Disney Parks YouTube page.

“Watch as the castle you know so well becomes a canvas for the heart-tugging story of the importance of chasing your dreams, no matter what, and finding your happily ever after,” the Disney Parks Blog wrote about the video.

In addition to the video, the Disney PhotoPass Service – which typically photographs parkgoers throughout Disney World- also released some of its firework images to use as free wallpapers. The photos can be found here.

Disneyland Paris, on the other hand, shared a recording of its “Welcome to Spring” show on YouTube. The show runs approximately 9 minutes long, and features appearances from various “Mary Poppins” characters.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, “Welcome to Spring” also features “a spectacularly festive burst of colors celebrating the magical season of new beginnings with heart-warming songs and dance.”

Thankfully for fans, those are just some of the free activities Disney has made available online in recent weeks. It’s also released a recording of Disneyland’s newest parade, launched an activities website called Magic Moments, and shared numerous recipes for fan-favorite park dishes, like churros and Mickey-shaped beignets.

To learn more about Disney’s free activities, visit the Disney Parks Blog here.