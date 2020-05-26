Disney has released a 28-ingredient recipe for its famous ice-cream sundae that serves up to 6 people

caption At Disney World, this sundae is served inside a miniature sink. source Disney Parks

Disney has released a 28-ingredient recipe for its famous Kitchen Sink Sundae.

The dish is typically served at the Beaches & Cream Soda Shop located at Disney World’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts.

To make it at home, you’ll need five flavors of ice cream, numerous toppings, baked goods, and a variety of other ingredients.

Instead of the small sink that Disney uses to serve the dish, you can use a large bowl.

In addition to classic theme-park snacks like churros and Dole Whip, Disney World also offers some pretty out-there dining options.

Take the Kitchen Sink Sundae, for example. The famous ice-cream dish is typically offered at the Beaches & Cream Soda Shop, located within the Yacht and Beach Club Resorts, and is served inside a miniature sink for $35. Now, however, you can make it at home with Disney’s 28-ingredient recipe and a large bowl.

“If you’ve never tackled it before, be warned,” writer Karen McClintock said about the dish on the Disney Parks Blog. “This over-the-top indulgence includes everything and the kitchen sink – enough for your entire family to share!”

To make it at home, you’ll need a wide array of food, including five flavors of ice cream, quartered cupcakes, various fruits, a candy bar, and an entire can of whipped cream, among other ingredients. A large bowl is also needed to hold the dessert, which can serve between four and six people.

Though a written recipe has been published on the Disney Parks Blog here, there’s also a video tutorial available on YouTube. Both versions of the recipe were created with a “patriotic spin” in honor of Memorial Day.

Over the weekend, Disney also released a recipe to help theme-park fans replicate the Totchos – a combination of tater tots and nachos – served at the “Toy Story”-themed Woody’s Lunch Box in Hollywood Studios.

The recipe calls for ingredients like beans and sour cream, and can be found here.

In addition to the recipes mentioned above, Disney has shared instructions to help you make its beloved beignets, fan-favorite grilled cheese, decadent French toast, and more.

To learn more, visit the Disney Parks Blog here.