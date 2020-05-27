Disney World is set to reopen on July 11 with masks and temperature checks required

Disney World is set to reopen gradually on July 11, according to a report from the Orlando Sentinel.

Disney told a Florida task force it plans to open the Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom first, followed on July 15 by Epcot and Hollywood Studios.

Masks and temperature checks will be enforced, and hand washing and social distancing will be encouraged.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Walt Disney World is set to reopen this summer, but with masks and temperature checks required, after it shuttered because of the coronavirus.

Disney’s park in Orlando, Florida will open the Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom on July 11. The park’s Epcot and Hollywood Studios sections will open on July 15, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Masks and temperature checks will be required for guests and employees, and social distancing will be encouraged, Disney told the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force, which approved the plan before sending it to the state’s governor for final approval.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for details about other restrictions the park could deploy as it seeks to reopen. It’s likely the park could limit capacity, as it did when it reopened parks in China. CNN reporter Frank Pallotta reported that Disney World will temporarily suspend parades and fireworks.

Last week in Orlando, the company opened Disney Springs, the park’s Disney-themed mall with restaurants and shops.

Earlier this month, Disneyland Shanghai reopened with similar requirements like masks and social distancing. The park is also operating on a limited capacity and tickets sold out quickly.