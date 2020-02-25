Disney World is selling alphabet mugs to represent 26 fan-favorite parts of the theme park

caption Some people have found Disney World’s newest mugs in Magic Kingdom. source Disney Parks

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, is selling alphabet mugs to represent 26 fan-favorite parts of the theme park.

The “C” mug, for example, represents Cinderella Castle, while the “H” mug features nods to Haunted Mansion.

Each cup in the ABCDisney collection retails for $14.99, according to Instagram account Mugs of Disney.

Some parkgoers have already found the mugs at Magic Kingdom and Disney World resorts.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

From tradable pins to limited-edition popcorn buckets, Disney World is known to create fan-favorite merchandise that sells out instantly.

Now, the theme park is releasing a line of alphabet-themed mugs. Called the ABCDisney collection, Disney World’s newest mug line features 26 cups that each represent a different area, attraction, or character from the Florida theme parks.

The line will also feature matching trinket boxes, according to a post on the Disney Springs Instagram page.

Though the boxes and mugs are not yet available in Disney World’s shopping district, the latter products have been spotted in Magic Kingdom and some resorts, according to Instagram account Mugs of Disney. Each mug is said to retail for $14.99.

Here’s what each letter mug represents:

A: Adventureland

B: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

C: Cinderella Castle

D: Dapper Dans

E: Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room

F: Fantasyland

G: Grumpy – Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

H: The Haunted Mansion

I: It’s a Small World

J: The Jungle Cruise

K: Kilimanjaro Safaris

L: Festival of the Lion King

M: Main Street, USA

N: The Seas with Nemo and Friends

O: Orange Bird

P: Peter Pan’s Flight

Q: Queen of Hearts – The Mad Tea Party

R: Riverboats

S: Soarin’

T: Tomorrowland

U: Under the Sea

V: Villains/Fantasmic

W: Epcot World Showcase

X: X Marks the Spot – Pirates of the Caribbean

Y: Yeti/Expedition Everest

Z: Zurg

If Disney’s previous mug collections are any indication, these new cups will likely be popular among theme-park fans. Back in April 2019, Disney collaborated with Starbucks to create a line of the Been There: Pin Drop Collection cups. Each mug represented a different Disney theme park, and retailed for $19.99 at the time.

While it’s unclear if the Starbucks mugs are still sold at Disney World and Disneyland, they were extremely popular at the time – so much so that a new “Star Wars” version has also been created.

Representatives for Disney World did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.