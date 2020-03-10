Disney’s Yacht Club Resort is great for families with an extravagant pool complex, but couples will love it too for its quiet rooms and sophisticated nautical theme

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Disney’s nautical-themed Yacht Club Resort is within walking distance of Epcot and features incredible amenities like Stormalong Bay, a three-acre miniature water park with a sand-bottom pool, lifesize faux shipwreck, the tallest waterslide at a Disney resort, and a lazy river.

The combined properties of the Yacht Club Resort and adjacent Beach Club Resort contain eight dining options including Cape May Cafe for character breakfasts, and they’re also next to Disney’s Boardwalk.

Though it’s not the most expensive Disney resort – that designation belongs to the Grand Floridian – Yacht Club still falls into Disney’s ‘deluxe’ category with rooms starting at $443 a night.

The nautical-style Yacht Club Resort at Walt Disney World takes inspiration from classic yacht clubs of New England with decor fit to match, from the giant globe that greets you as you enter the lobby to the knot motif rugs that line the floors.

It’s so authentic, that if you blindfolded me and dropped me in the middle of the resort lobby, it might take me a few minutes to realize I was even in a Disney hotel. It doesn’t scream Mickey Mouse at first glance, but as soon as you start to look closer you’ll find him everywhere.

While families have a litany of reasons to stay at the Yacht Club, namely, the extravagant pool area, the resort has a distinctly calm and upscale vibe that’s great for couples and adult visitors as well.

My partner and I are childless, and when we walked into the lobby we felt like it was decorated similarly to our living room. If you’re looking for something Disney that dials up the sophistication and tones down the kid-centric overload, you’ll feel right at home at the New England-inspired Yacht Club.

Most Disney-goers want to maximize their time in the parks – that was our instinct – and the Yacht Club makes it easy to do so as it’s located within walking distance to Epcot and Hollywood Studios. Other parks are accessible by buses or boats, which run like clockwork.

But the hotel also has enough to offer that you’ll want to dedicate a day to enjoying the property itself – especially the sprawling pool and miniature water park that make up the famed Stormalong Bay.

Of course, a Disney vacation never comes cheap, and the Yacht Club falls into Disney’s “deluxe” resort tier, making it one of the more expensive options. We stayed in a Standard Room with a Water View and paid $443 per night, but the lowest price I’ve found is $402 a night for a Standard Room with a Standard View (read: a view of the parking lot). That per-night cost can climb into the mid-$700s at peak travel times.

But given the jam-packed list of amenities, multiple on-site dining options, and Stormalong Bay, this hotel is universally regarded as one of the best at Disney World, and well worth the price if you can swing it.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by the Disney Yacht Club Resort.

caption The exterior resembles a classic New England maritime mansion. source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

Before we began our Disney vacation, we took the opportunity to visit some family in the area, so we drove to the Yacht Club in a rental car. Navigating the streets leading to the Disney parks and resorts is always a bit of a nightmare as you try your best to follow the signs and take the right off-ramps while avoiding other distracted Disney drivers mixed in with regular Orlando-area traffic.

But once we pulled through the gate of the Disney Yacht Club Resort, I was quickly able to relax.

We parked easily, choosing to forgo the $33 per day valet service in favor of the normal $25 per day do it yourself lot, collecting our luggage and making the quick walk to the resort entrance. Large families or those with many bags may find the valet option to be worth it as it comes with the ability to drop your car right at the resort entrance and take advantage of curbside bell service.

caption Though the Yacht Club decor doesn’t scream Disney, the nautical look is a welcome respite from the over-the-top Disney stimuli you’ll experience on your vacation. source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

The lobby was large and bright with an obvious nautical theme brought to life by an oversized antique-style globe at the center and dotted with model ships, blue and white china lamps, and rugs decorated with knots and Mickey motifs. Cast members – as all Disney employees are called – in captains’ outfits greeted us.

As we checked in, a cast member outfitted us with complimentary Magic Bands that would serve as our room keys, as well as hold our park tickets, FastPasses, and even serve as a payment method to charge items back to our room across all Disney parks.

Magic Bands are included with all Disney resort hotel bookings, and you can even choose your favorite color. They’re yours to keep, so you can reuse them during future stays or on day trips to the parks. If solid colors don’t suit your fancy, you can always upgrade before you arrive at your hotel and the concierge will load your data onto the Magic Band you provide.

Because we arrived early, our room wasn’t ready, so we dropped our bags at the guest services desk and headed directly to the Magic Kingdom.

caption Double Queen rooms are spacious and can sleep up to five adults, but it was simply more bed than we needed. We switched to a King room after our first night. source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

During our day at Magic Kingdom, we received an update in the Disney World app with our room number. After a long day on our feet, we were more than ready to collapse into bed but were disappointed to find that our room had two Queen beds instead of the single King we’d planned for.

When booking a room at the Yacht Club, you choose your view – Standard View, Water View, or Garden/Woods View – which dictates the price, but the room configuration is based on availability. You may find yourself placed in a room with two Queen beds or one King bed. Either will also include a day bed or pull-out couch.

You can request a preference for your configuration, but the number of King rooms are limited as the hotel is often catering to families.

You can also opt for a Club Level room, and while this doesn’t change your actual room layout, it does give you access to a private Club Level lounge with dedicated concierge service, and the ability to purchase extra FastPasses for $50 per person per day.

Ever-determined to track down our King bed, we popped back to the lobby to see if we could swap rooms. They informed us that they could move us the next day, and we opted to make the switch. The next night our King bed awaited us and we were thrilled to find that our balcony overlooked Crescent Lake – a Disney-constructed body of water that separates the Yacht Club from the Disney BoardWalk Inn and provides boat access to Epcot and Hollywood Studios.

Because all room types have similar layouts, the only upgrade you can really make is your view or level of service. We didn’t think the Club level option would be worth it for us, but we did opt to upgrade to a Water View, a roughly $30 upcharge from the Standard View. Because we did, we were treated to gorgeous over-water sunrises each morning and a view of the glinting Disney Boardwalk across the lake. It’s certainly not a necessity, but we found it to be worth it.

caption Our equally spacious King room overlooked Crescent Lake and provided stunning views to wake up to. source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

Both the King and Double Queen rooms were spacious but sparsely furnished – a likely tactic to prevent rambunctious children from knocking things over. One detail I loved was the pattern on the curtains – a starry night featuring Disney character constellations and their faux-Latin monikers. Mushu from Mulan was dubbed “dragonus impulsivus,” while Flounder earned the designation of “fishus devotius.”

Our initial Double Queen featured a fold-out couch allowing it to sleep up to five adults, but it is likely better suited for a good-sized family. The King room also included a twin-sized daybed, making it perfect for a family of three.

I was a bit perplexed by the lack of a bathtub. There was a spacious walk-in shower in each room. but families with children may have a bit of trouble bathing small kids and may find themselves showering with little ones.

Despite the presence of hundreds of children at a Disney resort at any given time, our room was virtually silent overnight and we slept very well. I suppose a long day full of excitement and wonder yields a good night’s sleep for those of all ages.

caption Just a tiny taste of Stormalong Bay after hours. During the day it’s packed with children and adults alike enjoying Disney’s most legendary pool. source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

The Yacht Club Resort and the neighboring Beach Club Resort share a property and are connected internally, so as you wander around, you may find yourself in an entirely different hotel without even realizing it. Together they include over 1,000 guest rooms and share one of Disney resorts’ most famed water features, Stormalong Bay.

The 750,000-gallon sand-bottomed pool complex spans three acres and houses a lazy river, a zero-entry sandy beach great for toddlers, and a lifesize shipwreck replica that serves as the launch point of one of the tallest water slides at Disney. It consistently tops the list of Disney bloggers’ “Best Disney Pools” lists, and if you have the time to spare, it warrants a whole day of enjoyment on its own.

Yacht and Beach Club together contain a whopping eight dining options including Cape May Cafe, known for its character breakfasts, and Yachtsman Steakhouse, a slightly more upscale option specializing in surf and turf where a quiet date night would be welcome.

The fan-favorite Beaches & Cream Soda Shop is easily accessible from Stormalong Bay. Its 1950s diner-inspired fare features burgers, sandwiches, and most importantly, sundaes as big as your head.

An arcade, a spa, a hair and nail salon, a fitness center, tennis courts, and beach volleyball courts round out the resort’s offerings, leaving you with no shortage of options during your day away from the parks.

caption We enjoyed a sunrise over Crescent Lake from our balcony. That boat will take you to either Epcot or Hollywood Studios. source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

Walt Disney World! And, more specifically, Epcot. It’s within walking distance of the resort, and it’s so close that the park’s nightly fireworks display is visible from the property – a lovely surprise that we discovered after returning from Disney Springs a bit early one evening.

If you’re looking for a more Disney-esque way of accessing Epcot, you can catch a boat from Crescent Lake that will take you right to the entrance of the park. The same boat service will take you to Hollywood Studios – the new home of the wildly popular Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Disney buses located steps away from the main entrance of the hotel will take you to Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs, Blizzard Beach, and Typhoon Lagoon. We took these buses every day, and though the traffic was a bit annoying in the morning, the rides were always reliable with buses running every 20 minutes or so.

We also visited Disney Springs – formerly known as Downtown Disney – for an evening stroll and dinner. The huge outdoor shopping and dining complex is great for extending your Disney experience after the parks close. While it’s undoubtedly Disney, most of the stores are those you’d find at your average mall – think Anthropologie, Sephora, and Uniqlo – with several Disney-specific retailers mixed in. Admission is free and it’s open until midnight daily.

Located right across the lake and walkable from the Yacht Club is the Disney Boardwalk, a waterfront promenade dotted with nearly a dozen restaurants and food stands including the ESPN Club, Ample Hills Creamery, a dueling piano bar called Jellyrolls, and even a dedicated margarita bar. As you walk around, you’ll find jugglers, stilt-walkers, and singers entertaining the crowds as they play carnival games or ride around in rental surrey bikes. Admission is free, and it’s open each evening from 7 p.m. all the way until 2 a.m. if you can possibly stay on your feet that long.

caption We returned to our room one evening to find a towel animal reading a magazine about Disney Springs. Those are my glasses it’s wearing. source Jen Gushue/Business Insider

The Disney Yacht Club Resort has received near-universal acclaim from travel experts and guests alike. In addition to making our list of the best Disney resorts, it earns the number three spot on U.S. News & World Report’s list and the number two spot on CNN’s list.

Yacht Club guests have given the resort a 4.5 out of 5 on Trip Advisor and a 9 out of 10 on Hotels.com. Those who loved Yacht Club praised its nautical decor, action-packed amenities great for families, and its incredibly convenient proximity to Epcot.

Those who were less than satisfied often complained of hallway noise though I didn’t experience any, likely because my room was situated far away from the elevators and at the corner of the resort.

There were also some complaints about housekeeping being slow to respond to requests. I found housekeeping to be wonderful – one night we even returned to a towel animal that was wearing my glasses and reading a magazine about Disney Springs.

Who stays here: Disney-goers looking for a more relaxing resort experience that doesn’t overload you with Mickey and company but is still distinctly Disney. Water lovers of all sorts. Those who want to swim can take advantage of the mini water park that is Stormalong Bay, and those who want to observe can take in views of Crescent Lake.

We like: The travel and nautical-inspired decor including blue and white China, model ships, and a huge antique-style globe at the center of the lobby.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The water view room. A small splurge will allow you to overlook Crescent Lake and the Disney Boardwalk Inn. Since you’ll likely be up at the crack of dawn to make it to the parks, the water view rooms offer an incredible view of the sunrise.

We think you should know: Yacht Club is perfectly located for convenient access to Epcot and Hollywood Studios. Disney buses will take you to Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom, but Magic Kingdom is the farthest from the resort. If you plan to spend most of your time there, consider a more convenient resort like the Grand Floridian, the Polynesian, or the Contemporary.

We’d do this differently next time: Dedicate a day to staying on the property. Eight dining options, Stormalong Bay, and a view of Epcot’s fireworks right from the resort make it worth sticking around.

Yacht Club is a great spot for both families and adult Disney lovers alike thanks to its jam-packed roster of restaurants and resort amenities. Families will love Stormalong Bay, which warrants a dedicated day of its own, as well as the on-site arcade, and character breakfasts at Cape May Cafe. Adults and couples will love the quiet rooms, the upscale-casual Yachtsman Steakhouse, and the spa, tennis courts, and 24-hour fitness center (if you possibly have the energy to work out during a Disney vacation).

For me and my partner, it was an exceedingly comfortable place to rest our heads in between Disney park days, though we didn’t get to take full advantage of all the amenities that the Yacht Club had to offer on our short vacation.

While we certainly paid Disney prices to stay here, having direct access to the parks, plus an endless list of hotel amenities and dining options, and the excellent care and service that Disney’s cast members consistently provide, made the Yacht Club worth it. It definitely deserves a return trip – as if I needed an excuse to experience more Disney magic.