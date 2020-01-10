I’ve stayed at the Disneyland Hotel 10 times but you don’t have to be a super fan to see its value with prime park access, an expansive pool, and themed rooms

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Unlike sprawling Walt Disney World in Orlando, Disneyland in Anaheim operates just three official resorts. The Disneyland Hotel is the mid-tier offering, which explores Disney history while providing comfortable rooms and convenient perks like priority theme park access.

The hotel can be expensive with standard rooms starting at $370 per night. It’s significantly more than traditional chain hotels nearby, but the hotel offers value to those seeking to stay on-site at the park, with cheaper prices than the top-tier Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

I’ve stayed at this hotel 10 times and think it’s well worth the added cost for the value it offers to Disney fans and families that want to maximize time at both the park and their hotel.

We recently broke down all the best hotels in Anaheim to consider when visiting Disneyland. But there’s nothing quite like staying on property at the park.

The legendary Disneyland Hotel is one of just three official Disney hotels at Disneyland. It’s chic, comfortable, and plays a big part in Disney history, from the teacup lobby chairs to the Monorail-inspired water slide, and portraits of Walt Disney in the rooms and halls. The intricate theming is one of the many reasons why a stay at the Disneyland Hotel is often at the top of Disney fans’ to-do list.

I would know, I’m one of those aforementioned fans. I’ve had the good fortune to stay at the Disneyland Hotel over 10 times, and think it’s a great fit for the park visitor who, like me, has a deep appreciation for Disney history, wants a stay with wonder and whimsy, and to take advantage of priority access to the park.

Although less expensive than Disney’s nearby, top-tier Grand Californian Hotel, the nightly rate is still higher than other more traditional hotels in the area. Rates range from $370 to $770 depending on the season; holidays and many summer dates are the most expensive, while January through May are generally cheaper.

Since the hotel isn’t cheap, a stay here is best for super fans and families that want to be close to the park for afternoon naps or to take advantage of the vast pool area, and drinks and snacks at legendary Traders Sam’s.

Those who only use their hotel to sleep may be better off selecting one of our budget-friendly picks instead.

While some of my previous stays were comped to cover various events, I’ve also gladly paid for my own room many times. The perks, added experiences, and chance to stay in the Disney bubble are always worth the added cost.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by the Disneyland Hotel.

caption If you’re fortunate, you might be greeted by a Disney characters. Minnie, Mickey, or Goofy are all known to frequent the hotel. source Sunny Chanel / Business Insider

The original Disneyland Hotel opened in 1955, and the overall aesthetic harkens back to its original mid-century design. The hotel is comprised of three towers as well as a small convention center, with nods to Disneyland history throughout the resort.

I’ve always appreciated the Alice in Wonderland inspired chairs near check-in, which surround a TV playing vintage Disney cartoons, and helps to keep kids entertained.

caption Before you check-in, I suggest downloading the Disneyland app to make reservations and buy tickets right from your phone. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

In my experience, check-in is always smooth with excellent customer service. Along with information about the hotel, they provide park information and can help secure park tickets and dinner reservations.

If your room isn’t ready at 3 p.m. check-in, they’ll store your luggage and give you a key card and send a text when the room is available. I’ve enjoyed this feature so I haven’t had to return to the front desk.

caption The Adventure and Frontier towers have lobby areas themed to Disney parks, with art and models of classic attractions. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

While the hotel is quite large with 990 rooms, it doesn’t feel overwhelming.

Rooms are located in one of three towers – the Adventure Tower, the Frontier Tower, and the Fantasy Tower. In the middle of the three towers is a lush central courtyard that houses the pool and a couple of dining options.

caption Disney touches can be found throughout the room, from Mickey light sconces to classic photographs. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

I’ve always found my rooms to be spacious, with an average size of about 400 square feet. They are generally the same, with price differing based on view, or club lounge access.

Standard View rooms can sleep five with various configurations such as two queen size beds with a fold-out day bed.

Rooms also come equipped with a large TV (with several channels dedicated to Disney programming and entertainment), a coffee maker, and small refrigerator. There aren’t minibar items, so plan to stock your own. High-speed Wi-Fi is complimentary.

Since it is a family resort, there are many options for larger groups such as a one-bedroom family suite that sleeps six, or a three-bedroom suite that can sleep 14. Of course, these cost several extra hundred dollars per night.

To really splash out, book one of the spectacularly-themed accommodations such as the Adventureland, Big Thunder, Fairytale, Mickey Mouse Penthouse, or Pirates of the Caribbean suites.

caption I like the homey 1950s vibe with beige, blue, and wood accents, and bold plaid curtains. source Sunny Chanel/Business Insider

I always sleep very well at the Disneyland Hotel. The plush mattresses are made by Beautyrest exclusively for Disney resorts and quite comfortable. Floor-to-ceiling windows have blackout curtains and the rooms are quiet.

One of the most whimsical elements is a switch on the bedside lamp, which activates a melody and light-up fireworks on the headboard. It’s a delightful surprise, especially for little ones.

Like other Disney hotels, the bathrooms are stocked with H20+ Sea Salt soaps and lotions. I love them and always stow a few away into my suitcase.

Parents will be glad to know that the rooms have bathtubs, so bathing children is easier than at the Grand Californian, which is comprised of mostly showers.

While some note that hotel rooms feel dated, others count that as part of its charm. Though, it might feel frustrating to pay the rate of a high-end, five-star hotel without the same level of luxury.

caption The Monorail water slides tower above the pools, and always draws a crowd. source Sunny Chanel

The Disneyland Hotel has two pools, the E-Ticket Pool and the D Ticket Pool, which pay homage to the old Disneyland ticket system. It’s a fantastic place to be on a hot Southern California day. I’ve had several friends who have spent the entire day at the pool and not even ventured into the parks.

caption The variety of souvenir tiki mugs at Trader Sam’s are hard to resist. Order the Shipwreck on the Rocks, Krakatoa Punch, or Uh-oa, to see what the fun is all about. source Sunny Chanel

The hotel has several on-site dining options. The elegant Steakhouse 55 offers refined service and quality, though it can be expensive.

While children are more than welcome, they will probably prefer the party-like atmosphere of the buffet at Goofy’s Kitchen. The “all you can enjoy” offerings are paired with character interactions from Goofy and his pals.

For a quick bite, The Tangora Terrace Tropical Bar and Grill offers American classics with a Polynesian twist.

The whole family will enjoy Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, which serves small plates and exotic cocktails with a healthy dose of theatrics and surprises. Children are allowed inside the lounge until 8 p.m.

Disneyland Hotel is located at the end of Downtown Disney District, at the opposite end of the theme park entrance, so it can be a bit of a walk to Disneyland or California Adventure. If you’re headed that way, take advantage of the Monorail, which has a station near the hotel.

Additionally, hotel guests can utilize the “Extra Magic Morning” perk to enter the park an hour before the general public. Riding popular attractions before the masses arrive might be the most meaningful advantage to staying on-site at an official Disney hotel.

Also outside is Downtown Disney, an area populated with restaurants, shops, bars, and two Starbucks. Unfortunately, several of the nearest establishments (ESPN Zone, Rainforest Café, and the movie theater) are closed due to a hotel expansion plan that fell through.

The Disneyland Hotel has a certificate of excellence from Trip Advisor and a rating of 4 out of 5 stars from over 3,000 reviews.

Guests enjoy the themed resort grounds and rooms, the close proximity to Disneyland and California Adventure, expansive pool area, and excellent hospitality.

Other visitors have criticized the high room rates, especially as accommodations are not luxurious and there are many significantly less expensive options in the area.

However, you’re not just booking a room here, but the experience. For Disney fans and families who want prime park access, a whimsical experience, and a great pool area, the hotel is well worth the price.

Who stays here: Disney fans and families visiting Disneyland who want a fun hotel that will play a key part in their vacation experience.

We like: The midcentury style of the hotel that pays homage to Disneyland history.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): Perks such as early access to the park, the nearby monorail station, and Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar. Although it’s a bar, children are allowed inside before 8 p.m. and it’s an adventure in itself.

We think you should know: While there’s plenty to do at the parks, there’s so much to experience at the hotel that you should try to dedicate time to exploring it.

We’d do this differently next time: Take advantage of the proximity of the Monorail more often to cut down on the time it takes to walk through Downtown Disney.

Although more expensive than other name-brand hotels in the area, the Disneyland Hotel is worth the splurge for Disney fans, families, and those who don’t get to Disneyland very often and want to maximize their stay.

While you’ll pay more, you’re paying for an overall experience as opposed to just a hotel room. The themed public spaces and rooms, park perks and access, and expansive pool area make the Disneyland Hotel a vacation investment that other more traditional hotels just can’t provide.