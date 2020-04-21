Disney shared the official recipe for its beloved plant-based cookie fries for you to make at home

caption Disney’s cookie fries are plant-based favorites. source Disney

Disney Parks has shared the recipe for its popular cookie fries for you to make at home.

They’re normally served at Disney’s Beaches & Cream Soda Shop at its Beach Club Resort in Florida.

The recipe, posted on the Disney Parks blog, makes 32 fries, and they’re entirely plant-based.

Disney Parks has shared the recipe for its popular cookie fries for you to make at home.

Not only is the dessert delicious, but it’s entirely plant-based too.

Normally served at Disney’s Beaches & Cream Soda Shop at its Beach Club Resort in Florida, the cookie fries are one of three vegan dishes on the menu.

The recipe, which was posted on the Disney Parks blog, calls for margarine, liquid egg substitute, and dairy-free chocolate chips.

“The plant-based cookie fries are unique and yummy treat to end your meal with,” wrote Food & Beverage Communications Coordinator Alex Dunlap.

“Similar to biscotti, these chocolate chip cookie sticks come with several plant-based dipping sauces: marshmallow cream, chocolate, and strawberry. They’re so good, I just had to share the recipe with you!

“This recipe makes 32 cookie fries and is the perfect serving size for a small gathering of friends or a family dinner.”

Ingredients

2 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon powdered sugar

1/2 cup plus one tablespoon plant-based margarine, softened

7 tablespoons warm water

5 tablespoons liquid egg substitute

1 tablespoon molasses

1/2 cup dairy-free mini chocolate chips

Method

Combine flour, powdered sugar, and plant-based margarine in bowl of electric mixer fitted with paddle attachment. Beat on medium speed until smooth. In small bowl, combine warm water and egg substitute. Add egg substitute and molasses to mixer. Mix on medium speed until smooth. Fold in chocolate chips. Place in an 8×8-inch pan and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 325°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Cut into 32 strips that are 1/4-inch wide and 4 inches long. Place 16 strips on each baking sheet. Bake for 20-22 minutes, until crunchy. Serve with your favorite plant-based chocolate, strawberry, and marshmallow dipping sauces.

Cook’s Note: Plant-based egg substitutes vary by brand and may absorb different amounts of flour and sugar. If the dough is too sticky, add one additional tablespoon of powdered sugar at a time until it resembles the texture of traditional cookie dough. Fold in chocolate chips, chill, and bake as directed.

