The Dixie Chicks just released their first song in 14 years —watch the music video for ‘Gaslighter’ here

- Dixie Chicks/YouTube
- The Dixie Chicks just released a new single called “Gaslighter,” the trio’s first single in 14 years.
- The music video, released alongside the song on Wednesday, features the three women interspersed with vintage footage of soldiers, tightrope walkers, and synchronized swimmers.
- “Gaslighter” is also the name of the Dixie Chicks’ forthcoming album, their long-awaited follow-up to 2006’s “Taking the Long Way,” which is set to drop on May 1.
- The new album was co-produced by the band and Jack Antonoff (“Melodrama,” “Lover,” “Norman F—ing Rockwell!”).
