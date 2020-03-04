The Dixie Chicks just released their first song in 14 years —watch the music video for ‘Gaslighter’ here

Callie Ahlgrim
Natalie Maines, Emily Robison, and Martie Maguire of the Dixie Chicks.

Natalie Maines, Emily Robison, and Martie Maguire of the Dixie Chicks.
  • The Dixie Chicks just released a new single called “Gaslighter,” the trio’s first single in 14 years.
  • The music video, released alongside the song on Wednesday, features the three women interspersed with vintage footage of soldiers, tightrope walkers, and synchronized swimmers.
  • “Gaslighter” is also the name of the Dixie Chicks’ forthcoming album, their long-awaited follow-up to 2006’s “Taking the Long Way,” which is set to drop on May 1.
  • The new album was co-produced by the band and Jack Antonoff (“Melodrama,” “Lover,” “Norman F—ing Rockwell!”).
