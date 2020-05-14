Auntie Anne’s is selling DIY pretzel kits so you can make the classic mall snack at home

- source
- Auntie Anne’s
- While many malls are closed, Auntie Anne’s is selling $20 DIY kits so customers can make the iconic snack in their own kitchens.
- Customers can typically choose from eight varieties of pretzels, but the at-home kit has ingredients for the two most popular flavors: original and cinnamon sugar.
- The kits sell for $20 on Auntie Anne’s website and are available until supplies last.
- According to the product description, each kit makes 10 pretzels and only requires one additional ingredient: butter.
- A limited release of the at-home pretzels was first rolled out in April, but the brand has brought them back as of May 4.
