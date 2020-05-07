Audible credits do expire – here’s what you need to know about your Audible credits and membership

caption Audible credits, like many things, do not last forever. source Google Play Store

Audible credits expire 12 months after they are issued.

There is another time, however, when you’d lose your credits, too: if you cancel your membership.

Here’s what you should know about credits on Audible.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you have a membership with Audible, you get one new credit in your account each month. But what if you don’t use those credits, or you already have a few racked up? What happens to those credits?

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

Audible Membership (From $45.00 at Amazon)

Audible credits do expire

Your Audible credits expire 12 months after they’ve been issued. So if you’ve had a random credit sitting in your account for a while, you may want to consider using it. (Or, if you don’t have any audiobooks that you truly wish to listen to, you could instead consider giving an audiobook to someone else using the “Give as a gift” option when purchasing.)

caption You have the option to give an audiobook as a gift with credits. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

According to the company, the reason that credits expire at all is because they want to “strike a balance” between giving users flexibility to use their credits when they want to, and making sure to incentivise the creators behind the audiobooks since Audible only pays the creators royalties when a credit is redeemed for their products.

This is not the only time when you’d lose your credits on the site, however. You would also lose any credits if you chose to cancel your membership – though the site may warn you about this prior to cancellation.

Ultimately, the best way to make sure you never lose credits, through expiration or cancellation, is to use them. After all, you’ve already paid for it.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: