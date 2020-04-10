10 critically acclaimed documentaries you can stream right now to feed your brain while you’re under quarantine

caption “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.” source Netflix

As more and more people are staying at home in light of social distancing, additions to a Netflix or Hulu queue become inevitable.

34 million people have already watched Netflix’s true-crime smash hit “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.”

Business Insider rounded up a few more documentaries you can watch, ranked by their Rotten Tomatoes score.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

10. “The Story of Film: An Odyssey”

caption Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman in 1958’s “Indiscreet,” a movie featured in “The Story of Film: An Odyssey.”

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 80%

Where to watch: Hulu

Release year: 2011

Genre: History

What it is: Hulu bills the 15-part series as an “unprecedented cinematic event” and a “love letter” to the history of film. In short, it is required viewing for any movie lover.

9. “Casting JonBenet”

caption A still from 2017’s “Casting JonBenet.”

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 81%

Where to watch: Netflix

Release year: 2017

Genre: True Crime

What it is: “Casting JonBenet” isn’t about finding answers to the infamous 1996 killing of 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey – it is about its impact and the American public’s obsession with the cold case.

8. “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness”

caption A still from 2020’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.”

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 89%

Where to watch: Netflix

Release year: 2020

Genre: True Crime

What it is: Netflix’s smash hit – and many’s favorite social distancing companion – follows the journey of Joe Exotic, the former zookeeper embroiled in a “true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding.”

7. “Grizzly Man”

caption A still from 2005’s “Grizzly Man.”

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 92%

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Release year: 2005

Genre: Biography

What it is: A nearly two-hour documentary about Timothy Treadwell, an “amateur grizzly bear expert and wildlife preservationist,” who lived – and then died – among grizzlies.

T5. “Free Solo”

caption A still from 2018’s “Free Solo.”

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 97%

Where to watch: Hulu

Release year: 2018

Genre: Biography

What it is: “Free Solo” follows famous climber Alex Honnold as he tries to scale the 3,200-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without a rope. It won the Oscar for best documentary in 2019.

T5. “Three Identical Strangers”

caption A still from 2018’s “Three Identical Strangers.”

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 97%

Where to watch: Hulu

Release year: 2018

Genre: Biography

What it is: The documentary details three men realizing they are triplets at age 19. They were separated at birth and adopted to different parents. Their 1980 reunion brings them fame but also “unearths a disturbing secret.”

4. “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

caption A still from 2018’s “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 98%

Where to watch: Hulu

Release year: 2018

Genre: Biography

What it is: “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” is a feature-length documentary that examines the life and legacy of universally beloved Fred Rogers.

3. “Jiro Dreams of Sushi”

caption A still from 2012’s “Jiro Dreams of Sushi.”

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 99%

Where to watch: Netflix

Release year: 2012

Genre: Biography

What it is: “Jiro Dreams of Sushi” is a widely beloved documentary that follows the life of a Michelin-starred sushi chef, Jiro Ono, as he considers his legacy.

T1. “Dirty Money”

caption A still from 2018’s “Dirty Money.”

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%

Where to watch: Netflix

Release year: 2018

Genre: Investigative

What it is: “Dirty Money” is a two-season documentary series with six episodes per season. It “exposes brazen acts of corporate greed and corruption” in the US, according to Netflix.

T1. “Honeyland”

caption A still from 2018’s “Honeyland.”

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%

Where to watch: Hulu

Release year: 2018

Genre: Biography

What it is: The documentary follows Hatidze Muratova, a woman living in “near isolation” and “making a living cultivating honey using ancient beekeeping traditions.” It was nominated for an Oscar for best documentary and best international feature film in 2019.