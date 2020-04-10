10 critically acclaimed documentaries you can stream right now to feed your brain while you’re under quarantine

- source
- As more and more people are staying at home in light of social distancing, additions to a Netflix or Hulu queue become inevitable.
- 34 million people have already watched Netflix’s true-crime smash hit “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.”
- Business Insider rounded up a few more documentaries you can watch, ranked by their Rotten Tomatoes score.
10. “The Story of Film: An Odyssey”
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 80%
Where to watch: Hulu
Release year: 2011
Genre: History
What it is: Hulu bills the 15-part series as an “unprecedented cinematic event” and a “love letter” to the history of film. In short, it is required viewing for any movie lover.
9. “Casting JonBenet”
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 81%
Where to watch: Netflix
Release year: 2017
Genre: True Crime
What it is: “Casting JonBenet” isn’t about finding answers to the infamous 1996 killing of 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey – it is about its impact and the American public’s obsession with the cold case.
8. “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness”
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 89%
Where to watch: Netflix
Release year: 2020
Genre: True Crime
What it is: Netflix’s smash hit – and many’s favorite social distancing companion – follows the journey of Joe Exotic, the former zookeeper embroiled in a “true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding.”
7. “Grizzly Man”
Where to watch: Amazon Prime
Release year: 2005
Genre: Biography
What it is: A nearly two-hour documentary about Timothy Treadwell, an “amateur grizzly bear expert and wildlife preservationist,” who lived – and then died – among grizzlies.
T5. “Free Solo”
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 97%
Where to watch: Hulu
Release year: 2018
Genre: Biography
What it is: “Free Solo” follows famous climber Alex Honnold as he tries to scale the 3,200-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without a rope. It won the Oscar for best documentary in 2019.
T5. “Three Identical Strangers”
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 97%
Where to watch: Hulu
Release year: 2018
Genre: Biography
What it is: The documentary details three men realizing they are triplets at age 19. They were separated at birth and adopted to different parents. Their 1980 reunion brings them fame but also “unearths a disturbing secret.”
4. “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 98%
Where to watch: Hulu
Release year: 2018
Genre: Biography
What it is: “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” is a feature-length documentary that examines the life and legacy of universally beloved Fred Rogers.
3. “Jiro Dreams of Sushi”
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 99%
Where to watch: Netflix
Release year: 2012
Genre: Biography
What it is: “Jiro Dreams of Sushi” is a widely beloved documentary that follows the life of a Michelin-starred sushi chef, Jiro Ono, as he considers his legacy.
T1. “Dirty Money”
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%
Where to watch: Netflix
Release year: 2018
Genre: Investigative
What it is: “Dirty Money” is a two-season documentary series with six episodes per season. It “exposes brazen acts of corporate greed and corruption” in the US, according to Netflix.
T1. “Honeyland”
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%
Where to watch: Hulu
Release year: 2018
Genre: Biography
What it is: The documentary follows Hatidze Muratova, a woman living in “near isolation” and “making a living cultivating honey using ancient beekeeping traditions.” It was nominated for an Oscar for best documentary and best international feature film in 2019.