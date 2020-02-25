‘Does Airbnb accept PayPal?’: It does, though not in all countries — here’s what you need to know

By
Jennifer Still, Business Insider US
-

You can use PayPal as a payment method on Airbnb in certain countries.

Whether you’re heading away for a long weekend or simply want to stay in more relaxed accommodation than a hotel, Airbnb is a great option.

With listings all around the world, there are literally thousands of rooms, apartments, or even whole homes to rent for a few nights or even a few months, and paying for those reservations is simple and secure, especially when you pay with PayPal.

While PayPal isn’t available in all countries, if you see it as a payment option during checkout, you can use it to pay for your reservation on Airbnb. Here’s how.

How to use PayPal on Airbnb

1. Log into your Airbnb account on your Mac or PC and search for the listing for the property you wish to rent.

2. Enter the dates you wish to stay as well as the number of guests.

3. After confirming availability, click “Reserve.”

4. On the following page, agree to the conditions of the rental by clicking “Agree and continue.”

5. Confirm the number of guests and add a message to your host on the following page, then click “Continue.”

6. On the payment screen, click the drop-down box of payment methods and click on PayPal.

7. Click on the PayPal button to log into your PayPal account.

8. Choose the PayPal-linked payment method you want to use and click “Continue.”

9. Confirm the payment method and click confirm on the Airbnb website to complete your reservation.

