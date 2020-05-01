Does aloe help sunburn? Yes, here’s why it’s one of the best home remedies

caption Aloe gel comes from a succulent plant. source serezniy/Getty images

Aloe vera is great for sunburn because it helps relieve pain and redness by reducing inflammation.

The gel also stimulates the production of collagen, which helps the healing process by improving skin firmness, dryness, and elasticity.

The best way to use aloe is to take the gel straight from the plant itself or use a product that is close to 100% aloe vera.

This article was medically reviewed by Debra Jaliman, MD, a board-certified dermatologist with a private practice in New York City.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Aloe, or aloe vera, is a succulent plant that’s long been known for its healing properties. People have used the clear gel from its leaves for thousands of years to treat minor skin conditions, like burns, rashes, and psoriasis. Today, people still use the gel from plants, as well as creams and lotions that contain aloe for relief.

Research backs up aloe’s soothing properties, too. Using aloe vera gel can help heal your sunburn and reduce pain and redness. Here’s how.

How aloe vera helps with sunburn recovery

“Aloe is the gold standard at-home treatment for sunburns, given it is anti-inflammatory and calms the skin,” says Caren Campbell, MD, a dermatologist in San Francisco.

Sunburn – or the more severe sun poisoning – is not pleasant. In the short term, you wind up with tight, red, painful skin. Long-term it can increase your risk of skin cancer and premature aging. But aloe vera can help you find relief, at the very least.

Aloe vera works in a number of ways to treat sunburn:

Reduces inflammation: Aloe has several ingredients that reduce the pain, redness, and swelling associated with inflammation from sunburn. First, aloe vera inhibits the cyclooxygenase pathway, which creates an anti-inflammatory effect. The plant also contains bradykinase, which reduces inflammation when applied topically.

Stimulates collagen production: Aloe can improve the feel and appearance of sunburn through stimulating the production of collagen, which improves skin firmness, dryness, and elasticity.

Moisturizes skin: Aloe contains substances called mucopolysaccharides, which are sugars that help retain moisture in your skin. It also contains a number of amino acids, which soften hardened skin cells.

Contains salicylic acid: Salicylic acid is both an anti-inflammatory and an antiseptic, which means it can ease pain while also preventing infection.

Contains vitamins: Aloe has numerous vitamins, including vitamins A, C, and E, which are antioxidants that can neutralize free radicals to decrease sun damage, says cosmetic dermatologist Kenneth Mark, MD, a skincare and cosmetic dermatology expert with a private practice.

How to use aloe vera to treat sunburn

“If possible, use the gel straight from the plant itself. Cut open the plant leaves and squeeze out the clear gel inside,” says dermatologist Marie Hayag, MD, founder of 5th Avenue Aesthetics.

However, you can certainly use a lotion or moisturizer containing aloe instead. If you can find a product with 100 percent aloe, choose that one, says Hayag. Also, make sure the product is fragrance-free as added fragrances can irritate sunburned skin.

“In general, the higher the percentage, the better,” says Mark.

Apply aloe vera gel directly to the sunburned area of skin, ideally after a cool bath or shower, says Hayag.

“Keeping it cool in the fridge can enhance its calming and cooling effect, especially for sunburns,” she adds.

You can reapply it several times per day, or as needed. Make sure to apply enough to completely cover the sunburned area, adds Mark.

However, don’t get too enthusiastic with your reapplications. “Aloe vera does contain natural enzymes, which can have a mild exfoliating effect on the skin over time, so be sure not to overapply,” Hayag says.

Related articles from Health Reference: