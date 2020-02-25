‘Does an Amazon Fire Stick need internet?’: How to mirror content on your Amazon Fire Stick when you aren’t connected to the internet

caption You don’t need internet to watch shows or movies on your Amazon Fire TV Stick, if you use a third-party app to mirror content from your iPhone or iPad. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Your Amazon Fire TV Stick is meant to stream movies, shows, and games via the internet. Without a good connection to a strong internet signal, your Fire Stick is going to vastly underperform, to say the least.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t use your Fire TV Stick at all if you aren’t connected to the internet. You can mirror video content from your iPhone or iPad without using the internet through a third-party app.

Here’s how to mirror content on your Amazon Fire TV Stick for those times when you don’t have an internet connection.

How to mirror content onto your Amazon Fire TV Stick

You’ll need to download a third-party app on your Amazon Fire TV Stick in order to mirror from your iPhone or iPad. While there are many apps available for this, AirScreen is a free Amazon app that works well with iOS devices.

caption AirScreen is a free app that can be downloaded from the Amazon store. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

1. Make sure your iOS device and your Fire Stick are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. You can check this by naviagting to your Fire Stick’s settings page and clicking on “Network.” On your iOS device, open your Settings app and then tap “Wi-Fi.”

2. Once you’ve downloaded and set up a third-party app on your Fire Stick to mirror your device, bring the device that you’d like to mirror within range of your Fire Stick.

3. Swipe down from the top-right corner of the screen on an iPhone X or later, or swipe up from the bottom of the screen on older iPhones, to open the Control Center and then tap “Screen mirroring” and select your Fire TV device. Depending on which operating system you have on your iPad, either swipe down from the top of your screen or from the top-right corner and follow the same steps.

caption Tap “Screen Mirroring” and then select your Fire TV device. source Steven John/Business Insider

