‘Does Lastpass work with Firefox?’: How to add the encrypted password manager to your Firefox browser’s toolbar

LastPass works with Firefox thanks to the password encryption company’s browser add-on.

To get LastPass to work with Firefox, type “about: addons” into the URL bar and search for LastPass to download the add-on.

You can also download the add-on by going to Firefox’s browser menu and selecting “Tools” then “Add-ons.”

Using one password for multiple accounts is a big security no-no, even if it is tempting. Fortunately, free programs like LastPass are out there to help.

The password management program creates a vault for all your different login credentials located and encrypted directly on your device. Whenever you need one, LastPass will prompt you to sign in to use what you’ve saved in the Vault.

You only have to recall one LastPass master password to get access to your various accounts’ login information. Most browsers are LastPass compatible, and Firefox is no exception. Users can seamlessly incorporate LastPass into their browsing with the LastPass Firefox add-on.

Here’s how to do it.

How to install the LastPass Password Manager add-on for Firefox

1. Open Firefox and navigate to its Add-ons page by entering “about: add-ons” in the URL bar.

caption You can also use Firefox’s general menu. Select “Tools,” and then “Add-ons.” source Emma Witman/Business Insider

2. Type “LastPass” in the top right search bar and hit enter.

caption You can also type in “LastPass Password Manager” for results. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

3. The “LastPass Password Manager” add-on should be the first one listed. Click “Add to Firefox,” in the blue box.

caption You will be redirected to the LastPass “Add-on” page. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

4. Grant Firefox permission to add LastPass to Firefox.

caption Like any program downloaded from the web, Firefox will ask for your permission before it’s installed. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

5. Once added to your toolbar, tap the LastPass browser button in the top right corner alongside other Add-ons.

6. Accept the permissions to use LastPass, then log in with your LastPass credentials.

caption You can save your master password into LastPass if you’d like, but the wariest among us may want to keep the master key more secure. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

7. LastPass for Firefox will help you get started by pulling up frequently used sites that require passwords. Select one from the list, or navigate to a website of your choosing.

caption LastPass will be ready to party right away, and pull up some commonly-visited sites as quick suggestions where to get started. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

