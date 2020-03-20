Yes, Netflix still mails DVDs — here’s how to sign up for Netflix’s DVD Plan, and rent movies with no late fees

caption You can have Netflix mail you up to two DVDs a month. source Reuters/Brian Snyder

Yes, Netflix will still mail you DVDs if you pay separately for a DVD subscription plan.

Netflix has two different DVD plans that you can add to your account: Standard, which lets you rent one disc at a time, and Premier, which lets you rent two.

Netflix’s Standard DVD plan is $7.99 a month, and the Premier plan is $11.99 a month.

Both plans come with a one month free trial, and you can also add Blu-rays for a few dollars more each month.

When Netflix first launched in the late 1990s, it exclusively shipped DVDs to homes around the United States. Within a decade, it branched out to online streaming, and now it’s one of the biggest streaming services in the world.

However, you can still rent DVDs (and Blu-rays) using Netflix. The only catch is that it’s a separate subscription and will cost you extra on top of your pre-existing Netflix streaming plan, if you have one.

To order a DVD from Netflix, you’ll have to sign up for a DVD plan. After a one month free trial, each DVD plan has its own cost:

Renting out one DVD at a time will cost $7.99 a month, or $9.99 if you add Blu-rays.

Renting two DVDs at a time will cost $11.99 a month, or $14.99 if you add Blu-rays.

Not all movies and shows on Netflix are available in DVD format, and even fewer are available in Blu-ray format. However, there are some shows and movies that are available exclusively through the DVD plan.

Signing up for a DVD plan on Netflix is easy and can be done in just a few steps.

Here’s how to sign up for a Netflix DVD plan using any internet browser on your Mac and PC.

How to start a DVD mailing plan on Netflix

You can start a DVD plan without a Netflix streaming plan by heading to dvd.netflix.com and signing up for one of the two available plans.

If you have a Netflix streaming plan, you can add a DVD mailing plan with the following steps:

1. On your Mac or PC, launch your preferred browser and go to http://www.netflix.com. Make sure you’re logged in, and open any profile.

2. Click your profile icon in the top-right, and then select “Account” from the drop-down menu.

caption Open your “Account” settings. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. On the page that appears, scroll down to the “Plan Details” heading. Select “Add DVD Plan.”

caption The “Add DVD Plan” option will be listed underneath your current plan. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. To start a free trial for Netflix’s DVD service, select which plan you’re interested in, Standard or Premier, and then select “Get Started” at the bottom. If you’re interested, be sure to check the box next to, “Yes, I want to include Blu-ray.”

caption You won’t need to add a new payment method if you’re already subscribed to Netflix — it’ll just use the method you already have on file. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

After your free trial ends, the payment method you use to pay for Netflix will start being charged for the DVD plan.

Once you order a DVD, it’ll typically arrive in one to three days. You can keep the disc (or discs) for as long as you like, with no late fees. Once you send the disc back, the next DVD in your queue will be shipped to you.

