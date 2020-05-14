‘Does Roku have HBO Go?’: How to watch HBO Go through your Roku streaming device, if it’s compatible

caption You can stream your favorite HBO Go shows using a 3rd generation or higher Roku device or Smart TV. source Maskot/Getty Images

Yes, you can watch HBO Go on Roku devices if you want to download and watch movies and shows through the app, but there’s a catch.

HBO Go is supported on all 3rd generation and newer Roku devices; 2nd generation and older Rokus no longer get updates, and likely won’t work correctly with HBO Go.

No matter how you access HBO Go, its media is only viewable inside the United States and in select US territories.

If you have a Roku device or a Roku-enabled TV and you subscribe to HBO Go, then you can gear up for watching episodes of “Westworld,” “The Sopranos,” and all your other favorite HBO programming.

Roku’s app store has HBO Go, meaning the premium cabler’s app is compatible with Roku devices. That is, as long as you have a third-generation or newer Roku streaming player or smart TV. Older generation Roku players might not fully support HBO Go.

There are a few quick and easy steps to getting HBO Go on Roku. Here’s how to do it.

How to watch HBO Go through your Roku device or smart TV

1. Turn on your Roku TV or TV with a Roku device attached.

2. Hit the “Home” button on your Roku remote.

3. Scroll and select “Search.”

4. Type in “HBO Go” and select the app when it appears in the search results.

5. Once on the HBO Go channel info page, hit “Add channel.”

6. Return to the Roku main screen by clicking the “Home” button on the remote.

7. Scroll until you see the newly added HBO Go channel, then select it to open it.

8. Select “Browse” in the top right corner of the app, then find the “Welcome” link and press “OK” on the remote.

9. Hit “Sign In” and wait for a six-number code to appear on the screen. Write it down.

10. Go to activate.hbogo.com on a computer or your phone’s web browser and enter the code.

caption You need to have a smartphone, tablet, or computer on hand to set up HBO Go on Roku for the first time. source Steven John/Business Insider

11. Your TV screen will update, and your HBO Go account will be connected to your Roku.

