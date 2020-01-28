‘Does Spotify have a sleep timer?’: How to set a sleep timer on Spotify, and save your phone’s battery

caption You can set a sleep timer on Spotify with just a few taps. source r.classen/Shutterstock

You can set a sleep timer on Spotify to automatically turn off your music after a set amount of time.

Spotify’s sleep timer application is great for making sure your phone’s battery doesn’t die overnight.

However, you can only use Spotify’s sleep timer in the Spotify mobile app, not on a computer.

In 2019, Spotify introduced a sleep timer feature, allowing users of the Spotify mobile app to set a time limit on their use and prevent draining their battery.

The timer is ideal for people who need music or noise to help them fall asleep, but who want to avoid draining their smart device’s battery overnight.

Here’s how to use the sleep timer on Spotify, so you can listen to your favorite songs without killing your battery.

How to set a sleep timer on Spotify

1. Launch the Spotify application on your iPhone or Android device. If needed, sign in to your Spotify account.

2. Select the song or podcast that you want to listen to.

3. After you select your song or podcast, tap the “…” located in the top-right corner of the screen.

caption Tap the “…” button in the corner of your screen to launch a menu. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

4. Scroll down and tap “Sleep timer,” and a new page will open.

caption Tap “Sleep timer” to set a time limit. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

5. Select a time limit for how long you want Spotify to play before it automatically turns off. You can select anywhere from five minutes to an hour. After selecting a time limit, you’ll get a notification in the center of your screen notifying you that your sleep timer is set.

caption Once you set your sleep timer, it’ll begin counting down from the time you set it to, and will automatically stop playing Spotify when the time is up. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

