Does stress cause gray hair? It may lead to premature graying

Aging and genetics are the main causes of gray hair, but stress may cause hair to turn gray more quickly.

Some research has suggested that stress might speed up the graying process and cause premature gray hair, along with other factors like cigarette smoking and vitamin deficiencies.

Stress can affect the body in many different ways. And while it seems that stressful life events – like being president – may cause gray hair, the truth is a bit more complicated.

Gray hair is likely caused by a combination of genetics, aging, and hormones, and there is some research to suggest that stress can turn hair gray prematurely. Here’s what you need to know.

How hair turns gray

When you’re born, your hair color is determined by natural pigments in your skin called melanin.

“Human hair follicles contain two types of melanin: eumelanin and pheomelanin,” says Leann Poston, MD, a licensed physician. “The wide diversity of possible hair colors comes from the production ratio of these two types of melanin.”

Melanin is created from melanocytes, which are the cells found in your skin and hair follicles. When melanocytes stop producing melanin, your hair color changes to gray.

Melanocytes often stop producing melanin as you age, which is why gray hair is so common among the elderly. However, it’s common for hair to start turning gray around age 35.

Overall, Poston says that a combination of factors – such as genetics, hormones, and your environment – will determine exactly when your hair turns gray.

Stress may cause gray hair prematurely

Though stress alone will not cause gray hair, there is some research that suggests it may speed up the graying process.

For example, a 2020 study published by the journal Nature found that when mice were exposed to stress, they lost melanocyte cells and gained gray hair as a result.

“This is an interesting study that links stress to an abnormal conversion of stem cells to a more differentiated form, melanocytes,” Poston says.

Melanocyte stem cells typically decrease in numbers as you age. But premature activation, associated with increases in a stress hormone called norepinephrine (or noradrenaline), actually caused these cells to decline more quickly in mice – leading to the gray hair that researchers observed.

Poston says she doesn’t believe this animal study is enough to definitively say that the same is true for humans. But other research has also suggested that stress can accelerate graying.

For example, a 2018 study in the International Journal of Trichology observed an increase in oxidative stress as a result of psychological stress – and higher levels of oxidative stress, which contributes to a complicated biological imbalance in humans, are associated with an increased risk of many chronic diseases as well as premature aging.

The study suggests that premature gray hair, or the graying of hair by age 20, is linked with higher levels of oxidative stress, which may increase with more of your everyday psychological stressors like a difficult job or the pressure to provide for your family.

In addition, cigarette smoking and vitamin deficiencies – which can also increase oxidative stress – have been associated with early graying.

Overall, genetics and aging are likely to be more determinate for when your hair turns gray. But, as some research has suggested, psychological stress and other unhealthy risk factors may accelerate this graying process.

