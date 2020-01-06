‘Does the Xbox One play Blu-ray?’: How to play Blu-ray discs on a compatible Xbox One console

caption Currently, several models of the Xbox One are able to play Blu-ray. source Florence Fu/Tech Insider

Several of the current Xbox One models can play Blu-ray discs.

Blu-ray and DVD discs will be compatible with your console if they’re from the same region as your compatible console.

You need to install the Blu-ray player app on your Xbox One console before you can play movies.

Most consoles in the Xbox One gaming system have the able to play Blu-ray discs and DVDs; however, any discs played on the console must be from the same region as the console.

Which Xbox One models play Blu-ray

Currently, there are three Xbox One console models available: the Xbox One S, Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, and Xbox One X. The Xbox One S and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition serve as entry-level products for those looking to pick up Microsoft’s eighth-generation gaming system.

However, only the Xbox One S and the Xbox One X can play Blu-ray discs and DVDs – the feature is nonexistent on the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition due to the lack of a disc drive. Of course, if you have the original Xbox One model still in your possession, you can also use it to play Blu-ray discs.

If you wish to play Blu-ray discs and DVDs on your compatible Xbox One console, you first need to set up and install the Blu-ray player app on your Xbox One.

How to install the Blu-ray player app on your Xbox One

1. Power on your Xbox One console and press the Xbox button on your controller to launch a menu. Then, select “Home.”

2. Use your controller to scroll to the right until you are in the Xbox Store.

3. In the search bar type “Blu-ray” or “DVD player” and select “Blu-ray Player app” from the search results.

4. Click on the “Blu-ray Player” app to launch the app page, then click “Get” to download the application.

caption Click “Get” to install the app to play Blu-ray discs. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

How to play Blu-ray on your Xbox One

1. Power on your Xbox One console. Then, select a Blu-ray or DVD disc and place it in your Xbox One disc drive.

2. After you insert the disc into your console’s disc drive, the installed Blu-ray player app should automatically appear and start to play the disc.

3. If necessary, you can insert the disc into your console and select the Blu-ray player application on your Home screen, or launch it from your “My games & apps” folder.

