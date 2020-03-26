A 2-legged dog with ‘a joy for life’ named Lieutenant Dan has been crowned the 2020 Cadbury Bunny

caption Lieutenant Dan was crowned the winner of the 2020 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts. source lieutenant_dan_the_twc

Cadbury has announced Lieutenant Dan, a two-legged dog from Ohio, as the winner of its 2020 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts.

The Cadbury Bunny Tryouts called for photo submissions of animals across the board wearing a pair of bunny ears, and asked the public to vote on their favorite.

Lieutenant Dan has thousands following him on Instagram already, and he’ll be starring in a “Cadbury Clucking Bunny” commercial during 2020.

Lieutenant Dan’s owner told Insider: “He lives life to the fullest and inspires others to do the same.”

The best boy you will ever see has won the 2020 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts, and his name is Lieutenant Dan.

Out of all the adorable animals who applied to be this year’s Cadbury Bunny mascot, a two-legged pup from New Richmond, Ohio scooped the top spot.

The competition sees pets from pigs to ponies don a pair of bunny ears in a bid to become that year’s mascot, and submissions get whittled down to a selection of finalists that the public can vote for.

Lieutenant Dan, who was born with two legs and gets around with the help of his wheelchair, is described on his Cadbury Bunny Tryouts profile as having “a joy for life that is infectious and inspiring!”

Even before he landed his new title, Lieutenant Dan had thousands of fans following his antics on Instagram.

Lieutenant Dan’s owner told Insider: “He lives life to the fullest and inspires others to do the same. I also love that he shows you can be different and still accomplish your goals. And of course, he looks absolutely adorable in bunny ears and with his carrot toy!”

The confectioners announced its new Cadbury Bunny on Tuesday with an Instagram post that read: “Thank you to all those who entered and voted during the 2020 Cadbury Tryouts! The new Bunny is … Lieutenant Dan!”

The prize for the winning Cadbury Bunny is starring in the 2020 “Cadbury Clucking Bunny” commercial as well as $5,000. Cadbury will also be donating $10,000 to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) in the winner’s name.

Of course, Lieutenant Dan will probably be getting a lot of extra chin scratches and affection too.

