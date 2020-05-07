The Justice Department dropped its case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn

caption Michael Flynn. source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The Justice Department dropped its case Thursday against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to one count of lying to the FBI about his communications with Russian officials during the 2016 transition period.

But he later moved to withdraw his guilty plea after his lawyers accused the government of prosecutorial misconduct.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.

The US Justice Department dropped its case Thursday against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to court documents.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to one count of lying to the FBI about his communications with Russian officials during the 2016 transition period but later moved to withdraw his guilty plea after his lawyers accused the government of prosecutorial misconduct.