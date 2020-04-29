Dole Asia Joins Worldwide Efforts To Ensure Access To Nutritious Foods During COVID-19

“Sunshine for All” initiative supports almost 400,000 vulnerable people, healthcare workers and other front liners across Asia-Pacific.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 April 2020 – In an effort to provide much-needed assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dole Packaged Foods Worldwide has launched a global initiative to supply nutritious foods to those in need. Dole is inviting other organisations and companies, large and small throughout the world, to join them to help cast a little sunshine in dark times and to ensure the health of those in need globally.









Dole employees sharing nutritious dole products with medical staff across key hospitals in Bangkok

Dole is focusing its efforts in Asia to support healthcare workers, front liners at retail partners, vulnerable communities, as well as employees in each country with a series of donations and partnerships in Asia. The company has committed its resources, facilities, and social impact efforts under its Sunshine for All promise to close the gap between people and access to healthy food with immediate effect.

Key initiatives for frontline healthcare workers, vulnerable communities and the workforce include:





1. Delivering sunshine to more than 40,000 frontline healthcare workers in partnership with several hospitals and health institutes across Asia. Dole is delivering more than 150,000 nutrient-packed fruit cups, juices or care packages to frontline healthcare workers across the region, including India, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea and Thailand, as a gesture of gratitude, hope and encouragement to frontline workers.





2. Supporting the vulnerable communities by touching more than 300,000 lives in New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Thailand:

i. New Zealand — Dole is partnering with KidsCan, LoveSoup and likeminded partners to donate nutritious Dole products to support vulnerable families and seniors, as there has been an emergency appeal to deliver food packs to support these vulnerable sections of society. The initiatives will make Dole products available to more than 16,000 people.

ii. The Philippines — Dole has partnered with five non-profit organisations (Philippine Red Cross, Caritas, Rise Against Hunger, Preemie Philippines, and Rotary Club of Makati) to distribute fresh and dried fruits to 7,000 healthcare workers in the 17 biggest hospitals in Metro Manila. Dole has also given 30 days of juice supply to healthcare workers at the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM), the Philippines’ premier COVID-19 testing centre.

iii. Singapore — Teaming up with The Food Bank Singapore, Food from the Heart and other non-profit organisations by providing cartons of fruit bowls and canned fruits to support Singaporeans with wholesome nutrition to stay healthy notwithstanding the overall scenario of declining supply of food donations during this period. Dole’s products will go to over 500 beneficiary centres and distribution points, touching almost 300,000 people island-wide.

iv. Japan — Teaming up with Meals On Wheels and others to deliver Dole products to more than 20,000 elderly and kids.

v. South Korea — Working with G Foundation to provide 16,000 elderly persons with Dole juices.

vi. Thailand — Providing nutritious Dole fruit cups with a message of encouragement to 2,400 seniors in Thailand via a donation to the Ban Bang Khae Social Welfare Development Centre for Older Persons.

3. Dole is distributing care and protection packs to over 10,000 employees and distribution/logistics partners in Asia as a commitment to our employees and frontline distributors, merchandising, and logistics heroes in the region:

i. Malaysia, Singapore, Korea and Japan — over 1,000 appreciation packs for distribution frontline staff and employees.

ii. The Philippines — Care packs to our employees in Manila and an equivalent of a day’s salary is also being provided to the merchandising and logistics heroes, providing support to 2,540 merchandisers, delivery men, and salesmen who are still working to during this period. Dole has also doubled down with their employees to ensure they have what they need to stay healthy. Dole has also created a resource for employees who may come in contact with the virus and is working to upgrade its hospital immunity facilities in Dolefil/ Polomolok in the Philippines to ensure doctors are well equipped to service the community.

iii. Thailand — Face masks distributed to our entire workforce of 7,000 people.





4. Dole is delivering care packs of Dole’s products to almost 10,000 persons in the spirit of supporting front liners at our retail partners. Those working hard include e-commerce delivery people, as well as persons manning customer check-out counters at supermarkets and convenience stores across Asia. This initiative spans five countries –Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and South Korea.





“Dole is committed to finding ways to help close the access gap to healthy food in trying times, but we recognise we can’t do this alone. Now is the time for companies across all industries, sectors and countries to come together to make the biggest impact for good,” stated Pier Luigi Sigismondi, President, Dole Packaged Foods.

“Recovery is possible only when everyone in the community is healthy, and it is a priority of Dole to play a role in creating a world where everyone has access to resources to stay healthy. In Asia, Dole has started initiatives to help those who are most in need, and we look forward to seeing more companies join our efforts to help our communities stay healthy as we inch closer towards the road to recovery,” added Aashim Malhotra, Vice President and Managing Director, APAC region at Dole Packaged Foods.

​Dole launched a new global invitation honouring essential frontline workers as superheroes, thanking their partners, and calling on others to join their mission to make Sunshine For All a reality. While this time may feel dark, Dole is committed to providing opportunities for people to find sunshine in their lives​.​ To learn more about Dole’s efforts and how you can join them, visit sunshineforall.com. ​





About Dole Packaged Foods Worldwide

Dole Packaged Foods Worldwide (DPFW) is a part of Dole International Holdings Inc. a subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation. DPFW produces and markets a full line of canned fruit, fruit juices, fruit in jars and cups, frozen & dried fruit as well as other fruit-based snack products and is an innovator in new forms of packaging and processing fruit.