source LUCY NICHOLSON/Reuters

Dolly Parton, who turned 74 in January, says she wants to appear on Playboy magazine’s cover for her 75th birthday.

Parton first appeared in Playboy in 1978, where she wore a signature bunny costume and became the first country star to grace the cover of the magazine.

Parton says she thinks she’d still be able to fit into bunny look if she were to appear on the magazine’s cover again.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Dolly Parton says she wants to be on the cover of Playboy for her 75th birthday next year and says she could “probably” wear the same outfit she wore for a 1978 shoot with the magazine.

source Playboy

“Well, I don’t plan to retire. I just turned 74, [and] I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine,” Parton, who turned 74 in January, told “60 Minutes Australia” in an interview on Sunday. “I thought it would be such a hoot if they’ll go for it – I don’t know if they will – if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75.”

The “Jolene” singer was the first country star to appear on Playboy’s cover when she was pictured on it in 1978.

She wore the signature Playboy bunny costume for the photoshoot, including the ears, bow-tie, and cuffs.

“I could probably use it, maybe. Boobs are still the same!” Parton said in the interview. “I’m kind of cartoonish and cartoons don’t really age that much. When I’m 90, I’ll probably look about the same way. Just thicker makeup, bigger hair.”

Parton reminded fans of her Playboy photoshoot earlier this year, when she sparked the “Dolly Parton Challenge,” encouraging people to share photos that would appear on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder. For her Tinder picture, Parton used the Playboy photo.

“Get you a woman who can do it all,” said in a caption for the photo.