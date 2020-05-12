A dominatrix uses Animal Crossing to virtually mock and order around clients — and she accepts bells for payment

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Denali Winter is a non-binary hairdresser and dominatrix based in San Francisco.

Once strict lockdown orders went into effect in the Bay Area, Winter was no longer able to meet clients in person – the same position many out of work sex workers are facing.

Now, Winter dominates their clients on Animal Crossing by virtually beating them, ordering them around, and locking them in cages all in exchange for bells – the form of currency in the popular video game.

Sex workers are always adapting, and this is just another layer of adaptation,” Winter told the Guardian. “I need to connect with my clients somehow.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Animal Crossing, a game on the Nintendo Switch where players can personalize an avatar, create a home, and engage online with others, has become increasingly popular during the pandemic.

People are now using the video game to see friends, go on dates, and, in at least one case, ordering people around while beating them with a butterfly net to virtually dominate them.

Prior to the pandemic, San Francisco-based dominatrix Denali Winter – who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns – saw clients in person on a regular basis, according to the Guardian.

But once strict shelter-in-place orders went into effect in the Bay Area, Winter was no longer able to meet clients, facing the same difficult position many sex workers are in.

Winter told the Guardian that they knew their jobs would be impacted so they had to get a little creative to provide their services.

Now, Winter dominates their clients on Animal Crossing by virtually beating them up, ordering them around, and locking them in cages all in exchange for bells – the form of currency in the popular game.

“Sex workers are always adapting, and this is just another layer of adaptation,” Winter told the Guardian. “I need to connect with my clients somehow.”

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Most of the time, Winter’s clients on Animal Crossing do not pay them real money for their service, but they told the Guardian that as an avid gamer, they appreciate the help watering their plants and additional bells.

While the adorably-animated video game may seem like an odd platform to perform any kind of sex act, Winter said the features actually lend themselves well to domination. Winter – who prior to the pandemic had worked as a dominatrix for seven years – forces their clients to water flowers and do other virtual chores for them while they mock and hit their clients with a butterfly net.

Winter said that because they are nonbinary, they tend to attract draw in many clients who want to explore their gender in a safe and controlled environment. Because Animal Crossing allows players to change outfits with ease, Winter is able to help their clients by forcing them to crossdress.

Plus, if they don’t like it, they can just leave the video game at any time.

Read More:

A strip club teamed up with a diner to provide drive-thru takeout meals – with a show

Blac Chyna and 5 other celebrities who have made OnlyFans pages

Americans are shopping for whips, handcuffs, and other bondage gear during lockdown