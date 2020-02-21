‘What the hell is that?’: Trump mocks ‘Parasite’ winning Best Picture at the Oscars because it’s ‘some movie from South Korea’

source Reuters/Business Insider

President Donald Trump went off on the film “Parasite” for winning Best Picture at the 2020 Academy Awards because it was made in South Korea.

The president criticized this year’s Oscar during a rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday.

“What the hell is that? We got enough problems with South Korea with trade,” he said during the rally. “On top of it, they give them best movie of the year?”

“Was it good? I don’t even know,” he continued.

“Parasite” made history at the Academy Awards, becoming the first international feature film to win Best Picture. The movie also won an Oscar for Best International Feature Film, an award that was newly-renamed from Best Foreign Language Film.

Director Bong Joon Ho said he was “happy to be its recipient under the new name,” adding that he supported the “new direction” that the change symbolized in international film representation.

The movie also won the awards for best director and best original screenplay, and it was nominated for best production design and best film editing.