Dr. Fauci promised a 7-year-old girl that the Tooth Fairy can’t get the coronavirus and will continue her visits

- source
- JIM WATSON / Contributor / Getty Images
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, joined Will Smith on the actor’s Snapchat show on Wednesday.
- While on the show, Fauci answered children’s questions about the coronavirus pandemic.
- When a 7-year-old asked about the Tooth Fairy, Fauci assured her that the figure won’t get the virus and will continue her visits.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Children’s lives have been disrupted in numerous ways due to the coronavirus pandemic. But there’s one thing they can count on staying the same – the Tooth Fairy will continue her regular duties, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Fauci, an infectious disease expert and member of the White House coronavirus task force, appeared on Will Smith‘s Snapchat show “Will at Home” on Wednesday. During the show, Fauci answered kids’ questions about COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
When Ava Allen, a 7-year-old from Los Angeles, California, asked Fauci about the Tooth Fairy, the coronavirus expert assured the girl that the important childhood figure is immune from the disease.
“When your tooth (falls) out, you stick it under the pillow, and I’ll guarantee you that that Tooth Fairy is not going to get infected and is not going to get sick,” Fauci told Ava.
A number of other prominent officials and leaders have reassured children that their favorite figures will be fine during the pandemic.
The Governor of Montana designated childhood figures essential workers
Earlier this month, Steve Bullock, the governor of Montana, said “Magical entities” are essential workers. That included the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy.
- source
- Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images
“The Tooth Fairy is uniquely qualified to perform the service of lost tooth collection to remit payment for lost baby teeth,” Bullock said during a press conference, according to KBZK.
He clarified that even those figures, though, still have to practice social distancing.
The prime minister of New Zealand also said magical entities are still visiting
- source
- Getty Images News
During a press conference earlier this month, Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s prime minister, also said that the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny are essential workers. Arden cautioned that they may not be able to provide the same level of service due to the pandemic.
“To the children of New Zealand,” Ardern said, according to NPR, “if the Easter Bunny doesn’t make it to your household, then we have to understand that it’s a bit difficult at the moment for the bunny to perhaps get everywhere.”
- Read more:
- Richard Gere just had his second baby at age 70 with his wife Alejandra Silva
- A couple named their newborn son ‘Sanitiser’ to remind people to keep their hands clean
- Serena Williams and her daughter dressed up as Anna from ‘Frozen.’ She said princess attire is ‘required’ at their house.
- Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s 15-year-old daughter has turned trolling her mom into an art form