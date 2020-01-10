Dr. Pimple Popper pulled fat deposits that looked like scrambled eggs and scalloped potatoes from a man’s forehead bump

caption Dr. Pimple Popper, Sandra Lee, examining Steve’s forehead bump. source TLC

Editor’s note: This post contains graphic images and descriptions of dermatological conditions.

During the second episode of “Dr. Pimple Popper” season four, Dr. Sandra Lee treats a man named Steve who has a fist-sized bump on his forehead.

Steve said the bump hindered him from wearing backward baseball caps, his signature look that he said helped him first get his wife’s attention years ago.

Lee said Steve had a lipoma, a fat-filled growth that sits between a person’s muscle layer and skin layer.

Steve’s lipoma was so large that Lee had to remove the fat deposit in pieces. She said the fat pieces looked like scrambled eggs and scalloped potatoes.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

During the second episode of “Dr. Pimple Popper” season four, Dr. Sandra Lee treats a man named Steve who has a fist-sized squishy bump on his forehead.

Steve, a 37-year-old Michigan resident, said that he saw a doctor about three years ago for the bump but that when the doctor told him it was not cancerous he decided to just live with it.

But in the episode, Steve, whose last name wasn’t disclosed, said the bump hindered him from wearing backward baseball caps, his signature look that he said helped him first get his wife’s attention years ago.

Steve also said the bump caused pressure to build up behind his eye and nose at times, and his wife, Mandy, said she’d observed how the bump lowered Steve’s confidence.

“Mandy is here to support me, but I think more than anything she wants to see what’s inside it,” Steve said of his bump.

When Lee first met with Steve at her office, she examined and touched his forehead. When she found the lump to have a squishy and fleshy texture, she guessed that Steve had a lipoma, a fat-filled growth that sits between a person’s muscle layer and skin layer.

Typically, lipomas grow slowly and are fairly small, about two inches in diameter, according to the Mayo Clinic, and they usually aren’t cancerous.

Dr. Pimple Popper wasted no time cutting open Steve’s lipoma, which contained fat deposits resembling scrambled eggs

caption Lee injecting numbing medication into Steve’s lipoma. source TLC

Doctors are still unsure what exactly causes lipomas to grow on some people but not others. Genetics could play a role, according to the Mayo Clinic.

During the episode, Lee asked Steve whether he had banged his head a lot, saying that could also contribute to lipoma development. He said he had hit his head a few times at work, though he never said what his job was.

Next, Lee said it was time to treat the bump. She numbed the area by injecting a solution directly into the bump, then used a scalpel to cut it open about three inches. At that point, she confirmed that Steve’s growth was indeed a lipoma.

Excessive bleeding was one concern Lee had while treating Steve

Lee said that since the lipoma was on Steve’s head, she had to use a special pen-like tool to cauterize – or essentially burn – blood vessels in the area to prevent excessive bleeding that’s common in head wounds. Cauterizing blood vessels to prevent bleeding also helped her better see inside the lipoma, Lee said.

After checking out the contents of Steve’s lipoma, Lee realized just how large and fat-filled it was.

caption Steve checking out his forehead following the procedure. source TLC

“I’m always hoping for a clean pop, but this is a lipoma on the forehead, and it’s very unlikely I can pop it out whole,” like in other lipoma cases, Lee said.

Instead, Lee removed small pieces of fat from inside the bump using tweezers. Lee said the first piece she removed resembled scrambled eggs, and another piece looked like scalloped potatoes. Mandy smiled and agreed with Lee’s food similes, while Steve vowed not to eat for the rest of the day.

Finally, Lee removed all the fat in the lipoma and stitched up Steve’s head near his scalp to hide the future scar as well as possible.

Following the procedure, Lee gave Steve a mirror to check out the results. “I feel great with no bump right now,” Steve said. “It’s awesome.”

He also told Mandy he packed one of his beloved baseball caps in his suitcase to wear once he could take the wound dressing off his head.