THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Drake and Josh’ 16 years later

“Drake and Josh” aired on Nickelodeon in January 2004.

Drake Bell and Josh Peck both got their first big breaks on “The Amanda Show,” and they’re both still working in the entertainment industry today.

Miranda Cosgrove and Jerry Trainor went on to star on the Nickelodeon show “iCarly.”

Other supporting actors from the cast, like Yvette Nicole Brown, Jonathan Goldstein, and Nancy Sullivan, continued acting in films and on TV after the show ended.

Nickelodeon’s popular sitcom “Drake and Josh” first aired in 2004.

The comedy series starred Drake Bell and Josh Peck as stepbrothers who constantly butt heads and find themselves in bizarre situations, and it ran for four seasons.

Here’s what the cast has been up to 16 years after the show premiered.

Drake Bell began working on television years before “Drake and Josh.”

caption Drake Bell on “Drake and Josh.”

Drake Bell entered the Hollywood scene in 1994 at 7 years old when he appeared on an episode of ABC’s “Home Improvement.”

He continued to appear on other shows, such as ABC’s “The Drew Carey Show” in 1997 and NBC’s “Seinfeld” in 1998. Bell was also in movies like “Jerry Maguire” (1996) and “High Fidelity” (2000).

Bell started gaining more attention on Nickelodeon’s “The Amanda Show” from 1999 to 2002. Two years later, the network gave him a starring role on “Drake and Josh” as Drake Parker.

While filming “Drake and Josh,” Bell starred alongside costar Miranda Cosgrove in “Yours, Mine, and Ours” (2005).

Like his character on “Drake and Josh,” Bell is also a musician. He released his first two albums, “Telegraph” and “It’s Only Time,” while filming the show.

Bell still works in the TV, film, and music industries.

caption Drake Bell is a musician.

Following the end of “Drake and Josh” in 2007, Bell appeared in movies such as “Superhero Movie” (2008), “College” (2008), and “Rags” (2012).

Bell also reprised his role as Drake Parker in the TV movie “Merry Christmas, Drake and Josh” (2008). His most recent film credit was voicing Oscar the Rabbit in “The Big Trip” (2019).

He also returned to Nickelodeon to appear as Timmy Turner in a number of spin-off movies based on an animated series, including “A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner!”(2011) and “A Fairly Odd Christmas” (2012).

He has also continued his television career, voicing Peter Parker/Spider-Man on Disney XD’s “Ultimate Spider-Man” from 2012 to 2017.

Bell also continued his music career, releasing his third album “Ready Set Go!” in 2014. In February, he released “The Lost Album,” which included songs from a missing hard drive that were originally supposed to be a follow-up to his 2006 album “It’s Only Time.”

Josh Peck started his acting career with movies such as “Snow Day” and “The Newcomers.”

caption Josh Peck on “Drake and Josh.”

Josh Peck also began acting at a young age, with his first role in the 2000 movie “Snow Day” at age 13. He went on to star in Disney’s “Max Keeble’s Big Move” a year later.

In 2001, he got his start on TV by working on NBC’s “ER,” Fox’s “Family Guy,” and Cartoon Network’s “Samurai Jack.”

Peck was a regular performer alongside Bell on Nickelodeon’s “The Amanda Show” from 2000 to 2002 before he snagged the lead role as Josh Nichols on “Drake and Josh.”

Peck has continued his career on TV and in films, and has made a name for himself online.

caption Josh Peck is also popular on YouTube.

Some of Peck’s film work after “Drake and Josh” includes “The Wackness” (2008), “Drillbit Taylor” (2008) and the TV movie “Merry Christmas, Drake and Josh” (2008). He was also the voice of Eddie in the “Ice Age” film series.

Peck’s most recent film credit was “Locating Silver Lake” (2018).

In terms of TV, Peck had a recurring role on Fox’s “The Mindy Project” from 2013 to 2014 and voiced a character on “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” from 2013 to 2017. He also starred alongside John Stamos on “Grandfathered” from 2015 to 2016.

He’s currently set to star as Scott Turner on Disney Plus’ upcoming TV adaptation of “Turner and Hooch.”

Outside of film and TV, Peck has made a name for himself online. He was popular on Vine before the platform officially shut down in 2017, and he’s currently a successful YouTuber.

He vlogs on his own channel and often appears in his fellow YouTube star David Dobrik’s videos as well.

Miranda Cosgrove was one of the biggest stars to come out of “Drake and Josh.”

caption Miranda Cosgrove on “Drake and Josh.”

Miranda Cosgrove started her career on an episode of The CW’s “Smallville” in 2001 at just 8 years old.

Two years later, she played Summer Hathaway in the Jack Black-led comedy “School of Rock” (2003).

Soon after, she landed the role of Megan Parker, Drake and Josh’s annoying younger sister, on “Drake and Josh.”

While filming “Drake and Josh,” Cosgrove starred alongside Bell in “Yours, Mine, and Ours” (2005).

Cosgrove proved her acting chops on “Drake and Josh,” and earned her own Nickelodeon show after it wrapped.

caption Miranda Cosgrove went on to star on “iCarly.”

After “Drake and Josh” wrapped in 2007, Cosgrove starred on her own Nickelodeon show, “iCarly,” alongside “Drake and Josh” costar Jerry Trainor. The show ran for six seasons from 2007 to 2012.

She also launched her music career on “iCarly,” releasing a soundtrack album that included the show’s theme song “Leave It All to Me.” In 2010, she released her first studio album “Sparks Fly.”

While filming “iCarly,” Cosgrove voiced the role of Margo in “Despicable Me” (2010), which she continued in “Despicable Me 2″ (2013) and Despicable Me 3” (2017).

After “iCarly” ended, Cosgrove took a break from acting to get her college degree from the University of Southern California.

After graduating, she also appeared in “The Intruders” (2015) and on NBC’s “Crowded” in 2016. Cosgrove recently worked on the film “North Hollywood,” which has not yet been released.

Jonathan Goldstein had been acting for a decade before playing Walter Nichols on “Drake and Josh.”

caption Jonathan Goldstein on “Drake and Josh.”

Prior to “Drake and Josh,” Jonathan Goldstein acted in “The Jitters” (1989), “Stranger” (1993), and “The Auteur Theory” (1999).

He also appeared on TV shows such as The WB’s “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” in 2001, Nickelodeon’s “Blue’s Clues” in 2002, and CBS’ “The Handler” in 2003.

Goldstein snagged the role of Walter Nichols, Josh’s dad, in 2004.

Following “Drake and Josh,” Goldstein continued his career on TV and in films.

caption Jonathan Goldstein at the premiere of the 2019 film “Flashout.”

After “Drake and Josh,” Goldstein appeared in minor roles on a number of TV shows, including Fox’s “The Riches” from 2007 to 2008, USA Network’s “The Starter Wife” in 2008, NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” in 2009, and ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” in 2010.

He’s also had roles in films like “Teacher of the Year” (2014), “Game Night” (2018), “Golden State” (2018), and “Flashout” (2019).

Recently, Goldstein had a recurring role on CBS’ “Suspense,” and he is currently working on film projects and shorts, like “Roma 96” and “Essense of Love.”

Nancy Sullivan’s work prior to “Drake and Josh” was largely on television.

caption Nancy Sullivan on “Drake and Josh.”

Nancy Sullivan, appeared on shows like ABC’s “Doogie Howser, M.D.” in 1992, Fox’s “Melrose Place” in 1994, and Fox’s “Beverly Hills, 90210” in 1996.

Alongside Bell and Peck, Sullivan was on “The Amanda Show” before landing the role of Audrey Parker-Nichols, Drake’s mom, on “Drake and Josh.”

Sullivan has added a few more TV and film credits to her filmography since the show ended.

caption Nancy Sullivan at the premiere of “Merry Christmas, Drake and Josh” in 2008.

Toward the end of “Drake and Josh,” Sullivan started voicing Lucille Johnson on Cartoon Network’s “Squirrel Boy.”

After both shows ended in 2007, she returned for “Merry Christmas, Drake and Josh” (2008), and went on to appear in “All Kids Count” (2011), “Abner, the Invisible Dog” (2013), and “Monster Island (2017).

She’s currently set to play Didi Pickles in the upcoming live-action “Rugrats” movie.

Yvette Nicole Brown’s career took off during “Drake and Josh.”

caption Yvette Nicole Brown on “Drake and Josh.”

Yvette Nicole Brown was on The CW’s “Girlfriends” in 2003, HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” in 2004, and ABC’s “The Big House” in 2004 before playing Helen on “Drake and Josh.”

While she was filming the show, Brown also appeared on shows like The WB’s “7th Heaven,” CBS’ “Two and a Half Men,” Fox’s “That ’70s Show,” Disney Channel’s “That’s So Raven,” Fox’s “Malcolm in the Middle,” Fox’s “House,” and NBC’s “The Office.”

She also acted in the hit 2006 film, “Dreamgirls.”

Brown still has a successful career on TV and in films.

caption Yvette Nicole Brown has acted on a number of TV shows.

After “Drake and Josh,” Brown had roles on shows like NBC’s “Community” from 2009 to 2015, CBS’ “The Odd Couple” from 2015 to 2017, ABC’s “The Mayor” from 2017 to 2018.

She has been voicing Luna on Disney’s “Elena of Avalor” since 2016, and she’s also currently working on the upcoming TV series “Witching Hour,” “The Big Fib,” and “Big Shot.”

Brown was also in films like “Hotel for Dogs” (2009), “500 Days of Summer” (2009), “The Ugly Truth” (2009), “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters” (2013), “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), and “Lady and the Tramp” (2019).

Brown is also working on the upcoming films “Broken Diamonds” and “Blind Psychosis.”

Jerry Trainor had several acting roles before playing Crazy Steve on “Drake and Josh.”

caption Jerry Trainor on “Drake and Josh.”

Jerry Trainor began his professional acting career in 2000 when he played Eric on MTV’s “Undressed.” He followed that role with appearances in “Donnie Darko” (2001) and “Evolution (2001).

He also appeared on NBC’s “ER,” ABC’s “My Wife and Kids,” and The WB’s “Angel” in 2002.

Trainor was acting on NBC’s “Crossing Jordan” from 2004 to 2005 when he started playing Crazy Steve on “Drake and Josh.”

Trainor stayed with Nickelodeon for several years after “Drake and Josh.”

caption Jerry Trainor worked on a few Nickelodeon shows after “Drake and Josh.”

After “Drake and Josh,” Trainor starred on “iCarly” alongside Cosgrove from 2007 to 2012.

He also voiced a character on the network’s animated series “T.U.F.F. Puppy” from 2010 to 2015 and starred on Nickelodeon’s “Wendell and Vinnie” in 2013.

His other TV credits include CMT’s “Still the King” from 2016 to 2017 and Netflix’s “No Good Nick” in 2019.

Trainor has also worked on films like “Holiday Road” (2012), “Living the Dream” (2014), and “Alex and Me” (2018).

His most recent credits include roles on Disney’s “Bunk’d” and Snapchat’s “Apocolypse Goals,” and he is currently working on the upcoming film “Renaissance Girl.”

Allison Scagliotti played Mindy Crenshaw on “Drake and Josh.”

caption Allison Scagliotti on “Drake and Josh.”

Allison Scagliotti got her start in the TV movie “America’s Most Terrible Things” (2002).

She also appeared on shows like Fox’s “Grounded for Life” in 2004 before landing the role of Mindy Crenshaw on “Drake and Josh.”

While Scagliotti was on “Drake and Josh,” she also had notable roles on Nickelodeon’s “Zoey 101” in 2005 and on The CW’s “One Tree Hill” from 2006 to 2007.

Scagliotti continued working on TV and in films after “Drake and Josh.”

caption Allison Scagliotti has been on several TV shows since “Drake and Josh.” source Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP

After “Drake and Josh” ended, Scagliotti acted on shows like NBC’s “Gemini Division” in 2008, The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” in 2016, and Freeform’s “Stitchers” from 2015 to 2017.

She also starred on SyFy’s “Warehouse 13” from 2009 to 2014 and appeared on the show’s spin-off series “Warehouse 13: Of Monsters and Men” in 2011 and “Warehouse 13: Grand Designs” in 2012.

In addition, Scagliotti has appeared in films like “Jerry” (2009), “Loser Takes All” (2011), and “Chastity Bites” (2013).

Her latest appearance was on an episode of the digital series “Take One Thing Off” in 2018.

