Drake’s Toronto mansion tour includes a look at the Birkin bags he’s been collecting over the years for his future wife

Drake first revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in 2017 that he had been collecting Hermès Birkin bags for years as a gift to his future wife.

The rapper gave a sneak peek at his collection for the May cover and spread of Architectural Digest.

Drake has the Birkin bags on display inside his massive, two-story closet.

Fast forward three years, the rapper has finally given fans a sneak peek at his luxurious collection for the May cover story of Architectural Digest.

Jason Schmidt photographed the rapper’s massive Toronto mansion, which he calls “The Embassy.” The story also includes a photo of Drake’s gigantic closet, where he has the Birkin bags on display.

According to Architectural Digest, the two-story closet is “adorned with amethyst hardware, rock crystal, and seating upholstered in diamond-tufted shearling with polished nickel studs.”

In a photo shared on Instagram by Architectural Digest editor-in-chief Amy Astley, fans can see three of the coveted Birkin bags on display on top of a mirrored table.

Eagle-eyed Twitter users noticed that one of the Birkin bags on display is actually considered one of the rarest handbags in the world.

The white and brown crocodile bag is actually the Hermès Himalaya Birkin, which has been valued by Christie’s at between $100,000 and $400,000. An expert from The RealReal explained to Business Insider that part of the reason why the white Himalaya Birkin bag is so expensive is that it features 18-karat white-gold hardware, as well as more than 200 diamonds.

If you look closely at the photos of Drake’s closet, you’ll also see shelves full of other Birkin bags in colors like red, orange, gray, and more.

“It’s overwhelming high luxury,” Drake told Architectural Digest of his palatial home. “That message is delivered through the size of the rooms and the materials and details of the floors and the ceilings.”