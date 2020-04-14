Drake’s Toronto mansion tour includes a look at the Birkin bags he’s been collecting over the years for his future wife

- Drake first revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in 2017 that he had been collecting Hermès Birkin bags for years as a gift to his future wife.
- The rapper gave a sneak peek at his collection for the May cover and spread of Architectural Digest.
- Drake has the Birkin bags on display inside his massive, two-story closet.
In 2017, Drake revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he had been collecting Hermès Birkin bags for years as a gift for the woman he ends up with.
Fast forward three years, the rapper has finally given fans a sneak peek at his luxurious collection for the May cover story of Architectural Digest.
Jason Schmidt photographed the rapper’s massive Toronto mansion, which he calls “The Embassy.” The story also includes a photo of Drake’s gigantic closet, where he has the Birkin bags on display.
According to Architectural Digest, the two-story closet is “adorned with amethyst hardware, rock crystal, and seating upholstered in diamond-tufted shearling with polished nickel studs.”
In a photo shared on Instagram by Architectural Digest editor-in-chief Amy Astley, fans can see three of the coveted Birkin bags on display on top of a mirrored table.
Just hold on, we’re going home…..to Drake’s place. The megastar built his pleasure dome from the ground up in his hometown of Toronto, and it is fully loaded. Indoor NBA-size basketball court? Check. Awards room? Of course. Recording studio, custom grand piano designed in collaboration with artist Takashi Murakami, hall of sports hero’s jerseys? Check, check, check. @champagnepapi worked on this stately manor, dubbed “The Embassy,” with Canadian architectural and interior designer Ferris Rafauli (with @ferrisrafauli in the lounge, last image) for six years, starting when the musician was only 27 years old. “Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel. It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.” See it all in May AD, online now, and via link in bio. ???????? ???? @jasonschmidtstudio text @mayer.rus styling @colinking fashion styling @mellanysanchez cover look @tomford & @nike
Eagle-eyed Twitter users noticed that one of the Birkin bags on display is actually considered one of the rarest handbags in the world.
Drake owns the Hermès Himalaya Birkin which is The Rarest Handbag in the World. Last auction sold at $382,000. pic.twitter.com/ydRIjKY8qR
— jasmineeeee (@sadeaubs) April 8, 2020
The white and brown crocodile bag is actually the Hermès Himalaya Birkin, which has been valued by Christie’s at between $100,000 and $400,000. An expert from The RealReal explained to Business Insider that part of the reason why the white Himalaya Birkin bag is so expensive is that it features 18-karat white-gold hardware, as well as more than 200 diamonds.
If you look closely at the photos of Drake’s closet, you’ll also see shelves full of other Birkin bags in colors like red, orange, gray, and more.
“It’s overwhelming high luxury,” Drake told Architectural Digest of his palatial home. “That message is delivered through the size of the rooms and the materials and details of the floors and the ceilings.”
