Drake apologized after calling Kylie Jenner his ‘side-piece’ in resurfaced collaboration with Future

Drake apologized after calling Kylie Jenner his “side-piece” in a song he teased over Instagram on Wednesday.

“Kylie Jenner that’s a side piece. Yeah, I got 20 motherf—ing Kylies,” the “Nonstop” rapper says.

Drake also mentions supermodels Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid in similar lines.

On his Instagram story on Thursday, he apologized for making his friends feel “disrespected,” saying that the song was “scrapped” years ago.

Kylie and Drake were rumored to be dating in 2019, but neither of them confirmed the romance.

Drake apologized after referring to Kylie Jenner as his “side-piece” in an unreleased song featuring Future that he teased on an Instagram live hosted by the Night Owl Sound’s account on Wednesday.

“Yeah, I’m a hater to society. Real s—, Kylie Jenner that’s a side-piece. Yeah, I got 20 motherf—ing Kylies,” the “Toosie Slide” rapper says before Future drops in to reiterate that he, too, has “20 damn Kylies.”

Drake also throws in lines about the makeup mogul’s older sister Kendall Jenner and supermodel Gigi Hadid.

“Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls. Young slim baddies and they en vogue. Yeah, I got 20 f—ing Gigis,” he raps.

TMZ reported that the “Jumpman” artists previewed parts of the song in 2018. However, Future previously delivered the lyrics about Kylie rather than Drake.

The “God’s Plan” rapper was rumored to be romantically involved with the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family in late 2019, shortly after she and Travis Scott broke up after two years of dating. Before speculations about Drake and Kylie surfaced, Scott collaborated with the “One Dance” artist on the 2019 track “Sicko Mode.”

Neither Kylie nor Drake has confirmed the romance, but when he spits the lines about her instead of Future, the “side-piece” comment carries more weight.

On his Instagram story on Thursday, Drake issued a written apology, stating that he didn’t intend to play the song.

“It’s a song that leaked three years ago and got scrapped shortly after,” he wrote.

The rapper continued, “Last thing I’d want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day.”

caption Drake apologized for his lyrics about Kylie. source Drake/Instagram

After listening to the track and reading his apology, some people were offended by how Drake spoke about Kylie, who was around 19 years old when the rapper claimed the song was initially leaked.

Kylie Jenner as a side piece???????

Drake… https://t.co/MJLZtsqGHP — mimi the blogger 2.0 (@mdaixo) May 21, 2020

some about drake saying Kylie being a side piece when she was 19 doesn’t sit right with me — Yadii (@Yadiicx_) May 21, 2020

A Drake’s 3 years old song got leaked and he was calling Kylie Jenner a side piece mind you she was 19 at that time , CREEPY. — ny barbie (@shayzolanski) May 21, 2020

The fact that Drake wrote this bar 3 years when Kylie was 19 makes it even worse https://t.co/CwZyhlqdUg — saint jessay (@jessedesai) May 21, 2020

Drake really said “Kylie Jenner that’s a side piece” and then tried to back step saying the song was old like bro why you even put that energy in a song at all ???? — unqualified hot person (@trbutemnyxx) May 21, 2020

Others were shocked that Drake would rap about Scott’s ex after the musicians worked closely together on “Sicko Mode.” Many predicted a feud would ensue between the artists.

Drake: "Real shit I've got Kylie Jenner as a side piece"

Travis Scott: pic.twitter.com/Chhgfw3rDy — kiiiing (@Elguto2) May 21, 2020

If this 20 Kylies song only cause Drake and Travis Scott to beef ???????? — Loyal Red Man ???????????? (@TheRedNathaniel) May 21, 2020

When Travis hears the Drake leak pic.twitter.com/hJ4IvJkVbb — Zale (@Zale_Goldstein) May 21, 2020

Travis Scott stomach hurt listening to that drake and future song — Kawaii Leonard (@TooMuchPowell) May 21, 2020

Travis when he sees drake pic.twitter.com/1JS4rzPaXF — ????+❤️ (@StephonStyles) May 21, 2020

Representatives for Drake didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

