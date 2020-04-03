Drake shows off TikTok-style dance moves and gives a tour of his lavish penthouse in the new music video for ‘Toosie Slide’

Drake has statues by the artist Brian Donnelly, known as KAWS, as decoration in his foyer.

  • Drake released a music video for his new single, “Toosie Slide,” on Friday.
  • The name is inspired by Toosie, an Atlanta dancer popular on Instagram, who posted a video of himself with three fellow influencers dancing to the song on Sunday.
  • Indeed, the song’s chorus seems designed to inspire a viral dance trend: “It go right foot up, left foot, slide / Left foot up, right foot, slide.”
  • The music video shows Drake meandering through his lavish penthouse, rapping through a face mask and doing simple, TikTok-style dance moves.
  • The apartment tour shows an entire room to display awards, including Drake’s four Grammys; a room with a full bar and grand piano; a massive kitchen covered in marble; and sculptures by the populist artist KAWS.
