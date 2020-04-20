Drew Barrymore’s 7-year-old daughter photographed her magazine cover photo, and the pictures are super professional

caption Drew Barrymore has two children. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Drew Barrymore‘s 7-year-old daughter Olive Barrymore Kopelman took her cover photo for The Sunday Times Style magazine, the 45-year-old explained in an Instagram post on Sunday.

The “50 First Dates” actress shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the mother-daughter photo shoot, which took place outdoors on the beach and in greenery.

She also published her conversation asking Olive to serve as the photographer for a magazine that “people work for years to shoot for.”

“Why are you asking me to shoot you mom? And who normally shoots you?” she recalled her daughter asking her.

Barrymore said she replied, “A photographer. But right now, the world is in a crazy place. Everything is an opportunity to do things differently! So what do you say? Do you want to be my photographer?”

Olive accepted, leading the actress to jokingly ask her daughter not to snap photos from angles that make it look like she has “NO chin.”

Barrymore also explained that the magazine initially had a different cover in mind but said the shoot turned into an “even more involved and personal piece.”

Shortly after, the actress shared the Sunday Times Style magazine cover, which features the photos that Olive captured of her mother.

“I’m very proud of this very personal piece and very grateful to @sundaytimeslorraine and the whole team at the @theststyle for allowing us to make this a true family affair!!!!!” she wrote.

Barrymore continued, “My daughter Olive took the photos, because at this moment in time, we are all getting innovative and inventive about how we do things! As I said to her.. ‘This is an opportunity!’ We all are seeing things differently and that translates into the execution of life!!”

Other magazines, such as Vogue Italia and i-D, have also adjusted to remote photo shoots while stay-at-home orders are in place.

Barrymore shares Olive and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman, 5, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman, whom she separated from in 2016.

Prior to the magazine photo shoot, the actress opened up about the realities of homeschooling her children as her family self-isolates together during an episode of the “Today Show,” admitting that she’s “cried every day, all day long.”

She explained that everything was going well with her children until homeschooling began – similar to celebrities like Justin Timberlake, who said that “24-hour parenting is just not human,” and Jennifer Lopez, who explained she struggled with her kids’ math homework.

“It was like every church and state, it was the messiest plate I’ve ever held in my life. I had to be the teacher, the parent, the disciplinarian, the caretaker,” Barrymore said, adding, “I didn’t think I needed to respect and appreciate teachers any more than I did.”