This leather jacket is one of my closet’s best-kept secrets — I’ve worn it for 2 years and it’s only getting better with time

caption DSTLD’s Leather Moto Jacket ($350) is the best deal I’ve found on a high-end leather jacket that’s gotten better with age over my two years of regular wear. source DSTLD

Finding a quality leather jacket under $400 is not an easy task.

DSTLD’s $350 Leather Moto is a hidden gem of the internet, with designer-level quality at direct-to-consumer prices.

We ranked it as the best leather jacket you can buy, and it’s been a mainstay of my closet for the past two years – growing softer and more customized over time.

Unless you get lucky with a hand-me-down from a stylish parent or strike gold in a vintage shop, finding a quality leather jacket that you like for less than $400 is typically a pipe dream. You can throw a stick and hit a vegan iteration for less than $200, or you can part with $200 for a thin one you’ll wear for a season and then inevitably donate. Either way, it’ll probably feel like an underwhelming purchase made just to fulfill the need for a closet staple. If you’re looking to adhere to the ideals of “fewer, better” – or you only want to devote closet space to things that genuinely bring you joy to wear, you’re probably avoiding cheaper, sub-par options.

DSTLD’s $350 Leather Moto Jacket is an exception to this rule. It’s a (relatively) affordable leather jacket that looks and feels like it’s designer, but for a few hundred dollars less. I’ve had mine for two years, and it’s a mainstay of my closet. People regularly ask me where I got it. Over time, it’s broken in to become one of the softest leather pieces I own, and the fit has become more customized – all qualities you’d expect from a worthwhile leather jacket. That’s partly why we named it our top pick in the Insider Picks Buying Guide to the best leather jacket you can buy.

The DSTLD Leather Moto, like many of DSTLD’s offerings, is a perfected classic. It has adjustable buckles at the waist for a customized fit from the outset, reinforced elbow patches, and an asymmetrical zipper with silver hardware accents. Its shape is contemporary thanks to a cropped silhouette, but that’s it in terms of alterations that may compromise timelessness. The lambskin leather is durable, and felt thicker and tougher at first than expected, but wore into buttery softness over the first six months of wear. It has a light coating that adds a soft sheen, enhances its lifespan, and gives it an extra layer of stain protection.

Leather loosens as it breaks in, but the adjustable buckles mean you’ll remain in control of how your moto fits. Mine has loosened over time, but most of it happened within the first six months. I still think the size small is perfect, but it went from a close structured fit to a looser fit that accommodates layers like sweaters. As insurance, the startup offers free shipping, free returns, and a 100% fit guarantee.

I first heard of DSTLD – an LA denim startup – two years ago when on the hunt for this exact item. Their product line is best described as timeless essentials done mercilessly well – which, for a primarily online brand, could be seen as a thankless task. DSTLD pieces are a bit more expensive than the average person probably spends on each staple, but made with designer-level quality that would fetch higher prices in department stores.

However, it’s tough for the online shopper to know they’re paying more for a considerably much better deal – they can’t touch the leather, stretch the denim, or check the softness and opacity of the T-shirts online. And yet, the startup has earned a dependable reputation for itself and built a loyal customer base – even inviting its shoppers to become investors – and has begun expanding to brick-and-mortar stores.

caption I’ve had the DSTLD Leather Moto Jacket for two years, and it’s still my favorite classic leather jacket. For reference, I’m 5’7 and wear a size small typically (which is what this size is). I have the zippers open on the sleeves here, and keep the adjustable waist buckles loose. source Mara Leighton/Business Insider

DSTLD’s estimated traditional retail cost of the Leather Moto Jacket is $1,600, but the startup prices it at $350 thanks to a D2C structure with fewer costs. “Our jacket is not distinguishable from any other $900 leather jacket,” DSTLD founder Corey Epstein told The Strategist, “But it’s the only one that’s $350.” And, after two years of wearing it as my habitual classic alongside more expensive iterations like the famed $1,095 Moya III by The Arrivals, I agree that DSTLD looks and feels like it should cost more. The same can be said of the brand’s $350 leather leggings – which are another hidden gem I swear by.

Currently, you can get the classic Leather Moto in five styles. It’s $350 in black leather with silver hardware and black leather with black hardware, and just $200 in silver leather, white leather, black suede, and smoke suede.

All in all, DSTLD is a great one-stop shop for high-quality classics done in the urban uniform’s monotone of black, grey, and white. But, if you buy one thing from the LA startup, it should be their $350 Leather Moto Jacket. It’s one of the best deals you’re likely to find if you’re shopping for a classic leather jacket, and, in my experience, it’s only gotten better with age.