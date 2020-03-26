Dua Lipa serves a variety of retro looks and cycles through one-night stands in her new ‘Break My Heart’ music video

By
Callie Ahlgrim
-

Dua Lipa and one of her many suitors in

caption
Dua Lipa and one of her many suitors in "Break My Heart."
source
Dua Lipa/YouTube
  • Dua Lipa released a music video for her new single “Break My Heart” on Thursday.
  • The colorful video sees Lipa serving a variety of retro looks, dancing her cares away, and cycling through suitors in a surreal dreamscape.
  • “Thank you to everyone that made this possible and worked so so hard during the crazy -8 degrees weather,” the pop star wrote on Twitter, “while also holding my hand through the worst flu of my life.”
  • The ’80s-inspired bop samples the 1987 hit “Need You Tonight” by INXS.
  • “Break My Heart” is the third single from Lipa’s sophomore album, “Future Nostalgia,” which drops on Friday.
