Dua Lipa serves a variety of retro looks and cycles through one-night stands in her new ‘Break My Heart’ music video

- Dua Lipa/YouTube
- Dua Lipa released a music video for her new single “Break My Heart” on Thursday.
- The colorful video sees Lipa serving a variety of retro looks, dancing her cares away, and cycling through suitors in a surreal dreamscape.
- “Thank you to everyone that made this possible and worked so so hard during the crazy -8 degrees weather,” the pop star wrote on Twitter, “while also holding my hand through the worst flu of my life.”
- The ’80s-inspired bop samples the 1987 hit “Need You Tonight” by INXS.
- “Break My Heart” is the third single from Lipa’s sophomore album, “Future Nostalgia,” which drops on Friday.
