‘Mercy’ singer Duffy claims she was raped, drugged, and held captive for days in Instagram post explaining her disappearance

The singer Duffy claimed she was “raped and drugged” and held captive for a period of “some days.”

The musician, who rose to popularity with hit “Mercy” in 2008, largely disappeared over the past decade.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, she explained her absence from the spotlight.

Duffy said she would be posting a “spoken interview” in the coming weeks and told followers to leave their questions that they wanted her to answer.

The Welsh singer-songwriter Duffy, whose real name is Aimee Duffy, made a post on Instagram that claimed she was “raped and drugged” and held captive for a period of “some days.”

The 35-year-old singer assured her fans she was currently safe, and it’s not exactly clear precisely when the incident would have occurred.

“Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it,” she said. “But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine.”

The Welsh singer rose to international fame in 2008 for her hit single “Mercy” from her debut album “Rockferry.”

Duffy’s most recent full-length album, “Endlessly,” was released almost a decade ago in November 2010. Her last single “Whole Lot of Love,” featured in the 2015 movie “Legend,” which she also starred in as a supporting role.

Duffy said a journalist had contacted her and she “told him everything” last year. “He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak,” the 35-year-old “Mercy” singer said.

“You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter,” she wrote. “Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it.”

caption Duffy performs during Francofolies New York: A Tribute To Edith Piaf at Beacon Theatre on September 19, 2013 in New York City. source Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

She said she expected fans would wonder why she didn’t use her music to express her pain, though she said she “did not want to show the world the sadness” in her eyes.

“I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken,” she said, adding that she would be posting a “spoken interview” within the next following weeks urging her followers to ask questions they wanted her to answer.

“Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family,” she said. “Please support me to make this a positive experience.”

While Duffy’s Instagram account currently only shows the photo she posted Tuesday, a capture of her page from Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine taken September 22, 2018 shows she had previously been active on the platform.

A representative for Duffy declined to comment on her Instagram post.

