Singer Duffy released a harrowing 7-page statement in which she describes being drugged for 4 weeks, taken abroad, and raped

Singer Duffy has shared further details of a horrific ordeal in which she says she was drugged, taken to a foreign country, raped, and held captive, events which she first spoke about in February.

Duffy shared a statement on her webpage, which she linked to in a post on her official Instagram page.

In the account, she warned readers that her story “contains information some may find upsetting.”

She wrote: “As dark as my story is, I do speak from my heart, for my life, and for the life of others, whom have suffered the same.”

Warning: Some readers may find Duffy's account upsetting.

Welsh singer Duffy shared a dark and harrowing seven-page statement where she says she was drugged at a restaurant on her birthday, taken to a foreign country, raped, and held captive for weeks.

The singer, whose real name is Aimee Duffy, first spoke about the ordeal in February, but has now shared more detail on her webpage, which she linked to in an Instagram post on her verified account.

Duffy opened by commenting on the “troubling times” the world finds itself in, adding: “I can only hope that my words serve as a momentary distraction or maybe even some comfort that one can come out of darkness.”

She then began the account by warning that her story “contains information some may find upsetting.”

The singer added that anyone who is “not able to take on someone else’s suffering or the recounting of such” should not read her statement.

“It was my birthday, I was drugged at a restaurant, I was drugged then for four weeks and travelled to a foreign country,” Duffy writes. “I can’t remember getting on the plane and came round in the back of a travelling vehicle. I was put into a hotel room and the perpetrator returned and raped me.”

She went on to describe how she was stuck with her alleged attacker, and did not run away as she had no money and was “afraid he would call the police on me, for running away, and maybe they would track me down as a missing person.”

“I do not know how I had the strength to endure those days, I did feel the presence of something that helped me stay alive,” she said.

“I flew back with him, I stayed calm and as normal as someone could in a situation like that, and when I got home, I sat, dazed, like a zombie. I knew my life was in immediate danger, he made veiled confessions of wanting to kill me. With what little strength I had, my instinct was to then run, to run and find somewhere to live that he could not find.”

She went on to say that the perpetrator drugged her in her own home within the time period.

“I do not know if he raped me there during that time, I only remember coming round in the car in the foreign country and the escape that would happen by me fleeing in the days following that. I do not know why I was not drugged overseas; it leads me to think I was given a class A drug and he could not travel with it.”

She writes: “After it happened, someone I knew came to my house and saw me on my balcony staring into space, wrapped in a blanket. I cannot remember getting home. The person said I was yellow in colour and I was like a dead person. They were obviously frightened but did not want to interfere, they had never seen anything like it.”

After detailing the ordeal, she said: “Thereafter, it didn’t feel safe to go to the police. I felt if anything went wrong, I would be dead, and he would have killed me.”

It is not clear precisely when the incident would have occurred, however Duffy goes on to describe how to took “years and years” for her to heal from the events.

“I posted the words I wrote, a few weeks ago, because I was tired of hiding,” she said. “Never feeling free or burden free. I had become enmeshed with my story like a dark secret. It made me alone and feel alone.”

The 35-year-old singer wrote that a psychologist, the first person she told, helped her through the recovery process: “I was high risk of suicide in the aftermath. She got to know me, saw me as a person, learned about me and navigated me.”

She added: “In the aftermath I would not see someone, a physical soul, for sometimes weeks and weeks and weeks at a time, remaining alone. I would take off my pyjamas and throw them in the fire and put on another set. My hair would get so knotted from not brushing it, as I grieved, I cut it all off.”

She explained that she chose to share the full account of the events “because we are living in a hurting world and I am no longer ashamed that something deeply hurt me, anymore.”

“I believe that if you speak from the heart within you, the heart within others will answer. As dark as my story is, I do speak from my heart, for my life, and for the life of others, whom have suffered the same,” Duffy wrote.

“I have no shame in telling you either I had spent almost ten years completely alone and it still burns my heart to write it. I owe it to myself to say it, I feel obliged to explain how challenging recovering truly was and to finally disclose it. I hope it comforts you to feel less ashamed if you feel alone.”

“If you are reading this and are sad my encouragement to you is that … to know pain, you must first know how to love. Only the absence of love causes pain,” Duffy wrote.

“So, go find it. Seek love in everything, even in a teacup.”

You can read her full statement here.

