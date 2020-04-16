One of the richest millennials in the world has donated over $15 million to coronavirus relief in the UK

source STRMX2 / Ap Images

Hugh Grosvenor is the Duke of Westminster and one of the richest millennials in the world.

Grosvenor has donated over $15 million toward coronavirus relief efforts in the UK, which has been on lockdown since March 23.

The duke has a net worth of $12.7 billion, is a trustee of his family’s estate, and is heir to the Grosvenor Group, one of the largest privately-owned real-estate companies in the world.

Billionaire Hugh Grosvenor, the 29-year-old Duke of Westminster, has donated a total of $15.6 million to help the United Kingdom fight the coronavirus, CNN’s David Williams reported.

Grosvenor is one of the richest millennials in the world, with a net worth of $12.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. For unknown reasons, Forbes does not include Grosvenor on its own billionaires list. Grosvenor is a trustee of his family’s estate and heir to the Grosvenor Group, one of the largest privately-owned real estate companies in the world.

On Wednesday, CNN reported that the duke is giving $6.2 million to NHS (National Health Service) Charities Together to help establish a foundation that will aid healthcare workers and their families. He is also giving $3.8 million toward medical research, and $2.5 million to various charities and organizations that are helping those being economically impacted by the pandemic, Williams reported.

Grosvenor had already donated $3.1 million in March to charities that are feeding needy families amid the outbreak.

Grosvenor inherited his titles after his father, Gerald, died suddenly in 2016. His family can trace their lineage back almost 1,000 years, with the bulk of their fortune stemming from a dowry given in the 17th century to a Sir Thomas Grosvenor, which included 500 acres of land just outside of London, Bloomberg’s Benjamin Stupples reported.

Today, that land makes up Mayfair and Belgravia, two of the richest neighborhoods in London. Meanwhile, the family’s real-estate company, Grosvenor Group, has expanded to 60 countries throughout the world. Separately, the young duke is a well-known member of Britain’s poshest circles – the Telegraph called him one of the country’s most eligible bachelors in 2017 and he’s even one of Prince George’s seven godparents.