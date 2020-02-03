Dunkaroos are coming back to the US this summer — and ’90s kids are rejoicing and freaking out online

caption Dunkaroos are coming back. source General Mills

Dunkaroos, the beloved cookies-and-cream snacks from the 1990s, are coming back to US stores this summer.

The General Mills snack was first introduced in 1992 and discontinued in the US in 2012.

Fans of the ’90s snack have taken to social media to voice their excitement about its return this summer.

After an eight-year hiatus in the US market, Dunkaroos are coming back to stores this summer, General Mills announced in a company blog post on Monday.

The version of the General Mills snack that will be relaunched is the classic vanilla cookie with vanilla frosting and rainbow sprinkles, and it will be available at select retailers nationwide this summer.

“We’re thrilled to relaunch Dunkaroos in the U.S. after years of it only being available in Canada,” Jeff Caswell, president of snacks at General Mills, said in a company blog post. “For those who grew up in the ’90s, the original cookie-frosting combo represents the taste, color and fun of being a kid during that decade. We know there’s a lot of love for Dunkaroos, and fans everywhere have been asking for it. We’re excited to help ’90s kids relive all the best parts of childhood.”

For years, ’90s kids and other fans of the lunchbox snack petitioned the company for a relaunch after the snack was discontinued in the US in 2012. The brand quietly joined Twitter and Instagram in January and teased the announcement of its return via some cryptic posts, which caused some excitement online.

General Mills officially announced the return of the snack in a blog post on Monday.

Long-awaiting Dunkaroos lovers have taken to social media to voice their excitement about its return this summer.

Overall, many seemed ecstatic about the news.

thank you @Dunkaroos for making my day???? — Kat (@kathleenrrose) February 3, 2020

@Dunkaroos are coming back this Summer!!! 2020 might not be so bad after all — Danny Gross (@itsdannimal) February 3, 2020

A lot of fans expressed excitement about getting to relive their ’90s memories with the snack.

Just found out that @Dunkaroos are coming back this summer and I’m ready to be a 90s kid all over again ???? pic.twitter.com/EimUi5rgKQ — Victoria Hui (@thelustlistt) February 3, 2020

@Dunkaroos wait is this really happening is my childhood back — matt is having an existential crisis (@_unenthused) February 3, 2020

For some, the summer return was just not soon enough.

Dunkaroos not even coming back till the summer why tease me like that ? I’m angry — Lexie (@Bonjangels) February 3, 2020

People also used the news to petition for the return of other beloved snacks that have been discontinued.

If Dunkaroos can make come back, this means 3D @Doritos can do the same. https://t.co/58IG5clAgM — morgan lee miller (@morganleemiller) February 3, 2020