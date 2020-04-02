Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte warns coronavirus troublemakers will be shot dead by the military

In a televised address on Wednesday, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte told his country of 107 million that the police and military will shoot troublemakers dead.

Duterte made the announcement after residents on Luzon, an island in the Philippines with 57 million people currently on lockdown, held a protest over a lack of supplies.

It’s not the first time Duterte has ordered police to kill civilians. His administration reportedly allowed extrajudicial killings of drug dealers in 2016 and 2017.

As of March 31, the Philippines had 2,084 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 88 deaths.

On a late-night televised address on April 1, Duterte told his country: “My orders to the police and the military, if anyone creates trouble, and their lives are in danger: shoot them dead.”

The warning came after some residents in Quezon City in Manila held a protest after they did not receive supplies, according to Al Jazeera. The police tried to break up the protesters, but many refused to go home, and 20 people were arrested.

Duterte said the government’s orders needed to be followed, and the country needs to maintain order. No one was to harm health workers and doctors.

On March 31, the country of 107 million recorded its largest daily increase of infections and deaths. Confirmed cases were at 2,084, with 88 deaths.

The president’s threat of death is the latest measure taken in a country that already has open coffins on streets to deter people from going outside, and water cannons dousing streets in disinfectant.

Duterte has used the threat of gun violence before.

The Guardian reported that after winning the presidential election in 2016, he told an audience of about 500: “These sons of whores are destroying our children. I warn you, don’t go into that, even if you’re a policeman, because I will really kill you.”

“If you know of any addicts, go ahead and kill them yourself as getting their parents to do it would be too painful,” he said.

In 2016 and much of 2017, 18 regional anti-drug units targeted street drug dealers, killing at least 3,900 people. On top of that, another 2,300 drug dealers were killed by gunman not linked to the police.

“Let this be a warning to all,” he said on Wednesday.