Dwayne Johnson rapped a song from Disney’s ‘Moana’ to teach his 2-year-old to wash her hands for the proper length of time

- One of the most effective ways to protect against the coronavirus is to frequently wash your hands for at least 20 seconds
- Some people mark the time by singing “Happy Birthday,” or the “ABC” song.
- Dwayne Johnson shared a video on Instagram of he washing his hands with his daughter and singing a portion of a song he voiced in the Disney film “Moana.”
Instead of singing “Happy Birthday” to encourage his daughter to wash her hands for the recommended 20 seconds to protect against infection, Dwayne Johnson, star of “Jumanji: Next Level,” belts out something a little more personal.
“The Rock” voiced the character of the demigod Maui in Disney’s 2016 movie “Moana.” On Wednesday, he posted a video where rapped one of his character’s verses from the song “You’re Welcome” to teach his 2-year-old daughter, Tiana, about proper hand washing.
Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song “You’re Welcome” from MOANA, while I wash her hands. We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands. Stay healthy and safe, my friends. D And gotta love how at the start of this vid, baby Tia is like, “just shut your mouth and sing daddy” ????
‘The Rock’ encourages his daughter to wash her hands properly by singing a ‘Moana’ song
“Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song ‘You’re Welcome’ from MOANA, while I wash her hands,” the father of three wrote in his caption on Instagram. “We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands.”
During the routine, Johnson improvised a bit. He changed the lyrics of the song from “Well, come to think of it, I’ve got to go” to “Coronavirus has got to go.”
Not all of Dwayne Johnson’s kids appreciate his voice
While Tiana seems to enjoy hearing her dad sing. Her older sister, Jasmine, doesn’t feel the same way.
Last year, while watching “Moana” with Jasmine, 4, the actor told his daughter that he voiced Maui. He proved it when his character started singing, according to People. But his daughter wasn’t interested in hearing it.
“Maui starts singing, and I then start singing, and within 10 seconds she’s trying to put a pillow over my mouth and says, ‘You’re ruining the song,'” Johnson told People.
The former WWE wrestler often talks about his close relationship with his children.
Last month, on International Women’s Day, Johnson shared a video of Tiana and explained to his daughter all of the reasons he thinks she’s strong.
“I can’t promise you’ll love you for the rest of your life,” Johnson wrote, “but you have my word I’ll love and protect you for the rest of mine.”
