Dwayne Johnson gets his 1-year-old daughter to repeat ‘I can do anything’ in a sweet video

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a video of himself with daughter Tiana Johnson, his youngest of three children, in honor of International Women’s Day on Sunday.

In the video, the actor encouraged his child, who was born in April 2018, to repeat empowering messages like, “I can do anything.”

Johnson has three daughters: Tiana Johnson, Jasmine Johnson (who he welcomed in December 2015 with wife Lauren Hashian) and 18-year-old Simone Johnson (from his previous marriage to Dany Garcia).

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got his 1-year-old daughter to repeat “I can do anything” in a sweet video shared in honor of International Women’s Day on Sunday.

The 47-year-old actor posted a video on Instagram of himself holding Tiana Gia Johnson, who he welcomed with wife Lauren Hashian in April 2018. In the video, he encouraged his child to repeat positive phrases, beginning with “I’m a pretty girl.”

Johnson continued: “Even more importantly than that, can you say, ‘I’m an awesome girl. I’m a smart girl. I’m a very smart girl.'”

He also asked her to say, “I can do anything.”

After his daughter repeated the positive phrases, Johnson jokingly asked her to admit that “Daddy’s the best.” Tia did, but she also gave a shout-out to her mother.

In his caption, the “Hobbs and Shaw” star shared a heartfelt message to commemorate the holiday.

“The world will one day hear from you too, my strong little love,” he wrote. “And I can’t promise you I’ll love you for the rest of your life, but you have my word I’ll love and protect you for the rest of mine.”

Johnson shared a similar message when Tiana was born almost two years ago, vowing to “love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life.”

The “Jumanji: The Next Level” star also has two daughters named Jasmine Johnson (who he welcomed in December 2015 with Hashian) and 18-year-old Simone Johnson (from his previous marriage to Dany Garcia).

In a statement shared in February 2020, the WWE said the latter daughter had begun following in her father’s footsteps and her family’s legacy by training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.