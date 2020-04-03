Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson raps ‘Moana’ song ‘You’re Welcome’ to his daughter while washing her hands, and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see all day

- source
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared his go-to parenting tip for teaching his 1-year-old daughter Tia to wash her hands in an Instagram video on Thursday.
- The 47-year-old actor, who voiced Maui in the 2016 animated film “Moana,” said that Tia begs him to rap the film’s track “You’re Welcome” while washing her hands.
- “We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands. Stay healthy and safe, my friends,” he wrote.
- In the video, Johnson scrubs his daughter’s hands while reciting the lyrics to her, pausing for her to chime in and join him throughout the song.
