Rappers Boosie and Young Thug’s response to Dwayne Wade’s trans daughter expose transphobia in hip hop

caption Dwa Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat poses for a photo with his wife, Gabrielle Union, nephew, Dahveon Morris, and children, Kaavia James Union Wade, Zaire Wade, Xavier Wade and Zaya Wade after his final career home game at American Airlines Arena. source Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Former NBA star Dwayne Wade and actress Gabrielle Union publicly announced that their 12-year-old daughter Zaya had recently come out as transgender last week.

While the LGBTQ+ community warmly welcomed the celebrity couple and applauded their support of their trans daughter, some in the hip hop community lashed out at the parents.

Rappers Young Thug and Boosie took to social media to criticize Wade and Union for accepting their daughter’s gender identity, Billboard reported.

When former NBA star Dwayne Wade and actress Gabrielle Union publicly announced that their 12-year-old daughter, Zaya, had recently come out as trans, the celebrity couple was welcomed with open arms by the LGBTQ+ communities for their support and acceptance of their daughter.

“We are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community – and we’re proud allies as well,” Wade said during an interview on the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Amid the praise, however, some members of the rap community were critical of the famous parents’ decision, including rappers Young Thug and Boosie Badazz, Billboard reported. Both rappers took to their social media accounts to criticize the couple’s parenting decision and misgendered Zaya.

Thug went on Twitter to criticize Wade and Union’s support of their daughter’s identity on February 18, intentionally referring to Zaya as Wade’s “son.”

“All I wanna say to dwade son is ‘GOD DONT MAKE MISTAKES’ but hey live your true self,” Young Thug tweeted.

Meanwhile, Boosie went on an extensive, expletive-filled tirade on his Instagram stories, Billboard reported. The rapper argued that a 12-year-old isn’t mature enough to make decisions about their identity.

“That is a male. A 12-year-old. At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal gonna be,” Boosie said. “They don’t have sh– figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her.”

Boosie also appeared to confuse gender identity and sexuality, and inappropriately referred to Zaya’s genitalia. “Don’t cut his d–k off, bruh. Like, bruh, for real, if he gonna be gay, let him be gay… Don’t dress him as a woman, dawg. He’s 12 years old. He’s not up there yet. He hasn’t made his final decisions yet,” the Baton Rouge native said on Instagram.

People online were quick to criticize the rapper’s transphobic advice to the parents, which prompted Young Thug to later delete his tweet. While Instagram stories usually disappear after 24 hours, other Instagram users preserved Boosie’s diatribe and posted it on other social media platforms.

The responses from Boosie and Young Thug reveal a larger problem of inclusion and acceptance of LGBTQ+ communities among some members of the hip-hop community.

When Caitlyn Jenner appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair after her gender confirmation surgery, rappers Snoop Dogg and Timbaland came under fire for making transphobic jokes, the Daily Beast reported. Lil B admitted to being transphobic after making an insensitive joke around the time of Jenner’s confirmation surgery.

Meanwhile, rappers 50 Cent and Cardi B have also been put on blast for sharing transphobic memes to millions of followers.

Despite the criticism from Boosie and Young Thug, LGBTQ+ advocates say Union and Wade’s public support of Zaya is important because trans black women disproportionately face discrimination and violence, and are not often accepted by their families.

According to the Human Rights Campaign‘s 2019 Black and African American LGBTQ Youth Report, 67% of black trans youth specifically say their families make them feel bad because of their trans identity. Due to a lack of acceptance, 80% report feeling depressed or down. According to the LGBTQ Task Force, nearly half of black transgender people have attempted suicide.

On “Good Morning America” last week, the parents opened up about the day their daughter came home and revealed that she’d like to be referred to with the “she” and “her” pronouns.

“We take our roles and our responsibility as parents very seriously,” he explained. “When a child comes home with a question, when a child comes home with an issue, when a child comes home with anything, it’s our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information that we can, the best feedback that we can – and that doesn’t change because sexuality’s now involved in it.”

Union reportedly approached some of the cast members on “Pose” to educate her and Wade about being trans and how they could “make sure that we give our child the best opportunities to be her best self.”