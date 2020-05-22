‘Teen Wolf’ star Dylan O’Brien flawlessly recreated a scene from ‘The Social Network’ and Andrew Garfield gave his seal of approval

caption Dylan O’Brien recreated a scene from “The Social Network.” source Sarah Ramos/Twitter and Columbia Pictures

“Teen Wolf” star Dylan O’Brien teamed up with “Parenthood” actress Sarah Ramos to recreate a scene from the 2010 film “The Social Network.”

The two stars flawlessly reenacted the scene in which Eduardo Saverin (played by Andrew Garfield) confronts Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) about his Facebook share percentage being diluted.

O’Brien recited Garfield’s lines while Ramos portrayed the characters played by Eisenberg and Justin Timberlake (who starred as Sean Parker).

Their video racked up more than 1 million views on Twitter.

Garfield saw the video and loved it, saying: “If I had Twitter I’d let him know he MURDERED it.”

On Thursday, Ramos posted a video on Twitter showing herself and the 28-year-old “Maze Runner” star nailing the scene while quarantined. She portrayed Mark Zuckerberg (played in the 2010 David Fincher movie by Jesse Eisenberg) and Sean Parker (Justin Timberlake) while O’Brien took on Eduardo Saverin (Garfield).

Ramos and O’Brien perfectly reenacted the scene in which Eduardo angrily confronts Mark after learning that his Facebook share was diluted from 34% to 0.03%, and he was the only person whose percentage decreased. Plus, he found out that his name was removed from the Facebook masthead.

Ramos wore a wig to portray Mark, while O’Brien wore a black suit to emulate Eduardo’s look in the scene. O’Brien also nailed Eduardo’s emotions, from the outburst to the tears in his eyes.

You can watch the video, which accumulated more than 1 million views, below.

The scene from The Social Network where Eduardo tells Mark Zuckerberg he better lawyer up asshole starring me and @dylanobrien pic.twitter.com/XoPj9A7ahU — Sarah Ramos (@sarahramos) May 21, 2020

Ramos, who costarred in the 2012 movie “Why Stop Now?” with Eisenberg, also posted the original scene so fans could compare to their version.

Ramos and O’Brien’s video was also seen by Garfield, who’s not on social media. The 36-year-old actor’s reaction was posted online by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who’s directing a new movie that Garfield is starring in called “Tick, Tick…Boom!”

“Dear @sarahramos & @dylanobrien, Andrew Garfield texted me your video and asked me to share with you how much he loved it,” Miranda tweeted, sharing a screenshot of his text from Garfield.

“If I had Twitter I’d let him know he MURDERED it,” Garfield wrote.

Dear @sarahramos & @dylanobrien, Andrew Garfield texted me your video and asked me to share with you how much he loved it. ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/PqPfys5skF — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 22, 2020

In response, O’Brien wrote: ‘”Twas a f—ing honor sir.”