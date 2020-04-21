Dyson’s hair dryer is worth the hype — and it’s an even better value now with this special edition Mother’s Day gift set

caption This Mother’s Day gift set includes the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, a round brush, and a detangling comb. source Dyson

Mother’s Day is now just around the corner. If you’re looking to splurge on something for Mom this year, Dyson is offering its famed blow dryer as a value set. For $399, Mom will get the blow dryer itself (which usually costs $399 on its own), plus a round brush and detangling comb.

Whether she loves having the latest, trendiest tools or she just needs a better blow dryer, the Dyson supersonic is a gift with a serious wow factor. The blowdryer has a bit of a cult-following – something that won’t surprise her once she uses it.

What makes the Dyson Supersonic worth the cost?

The Supersonic carries all the fancy fixings you’d expect from Dyson: A sleek, almost futuristic look, and high-tech features that help it dry hair quickly, efficiently, and with less heat than your typical hairdryer.

The intelligent heat control measures the airflow temperature over 100 times per second to help prevent heat damage. The dryer comes with a range of heat settings and speed settings to accommodate all different hair types and styling needs. It also comes with a smoothing nozzle (for a smooth, natural blowdry), a concentrator (good to use when styling), and a diffuser (to help define curls while reducing frizz), so you can achieve the look you want most. I’ve used Dyson Supersonic and can confirm it’s super quiet, dries hair quickly, and leaves it feeling shinier and healthier than most hair dryers I’ve used.

Read more: I tried Dyson’s $400 hair dryer, and now I get the hype behind it

Is the value set really worth it?

We think so. Usually, the Dyson Supersonic costs $399. For that same price, you can get this value set which also includes the Supersonic in Fuschia/Nickel plus a round brush and a detangling comb in matching colors. This set is a Mother’s Day exclusive and is valued at $465. Not only is it a great deal, but you can find the set at a variety of retailers, many of which are having sales of their own.

If you’re looking for a gift for Mom that’s thoughtful, practical, or just exciting, this is a great choice.

Get the Dyson Supersonic Mother’s Day Gift Set for $399 at Dyson, Sephora, or Nordstrom

source Business Insider

