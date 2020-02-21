DYXnet Group is now an official reseller of Zoom in Hong Kong

Supporting enterprises to swiftly adopt work from home practice in fighting the epidemic

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 21 February 2020 – Currently impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, many companies have adopted work from home practice to mitigate the risk of infection. With online office model being able to cushion the effect of the epidemic on business operations, there is a proliferating need for a video conferencing solution in the market.

In light of such increasing demand from corporate customers, DYXnet Group, Greater China’s leading carrier-neutral network service provider, has promptly responded to the urging market need and announces today that it has become the authorized reseller of Zoom in Hong Kong, in an effort to further assist companies with an easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform providing HD video and voice meetings, phone, webinars, and chat.

Tony Tsang, Chief Executive Officer of DYXnet Group said: “It is with great pleasure that DYXnet has becoming Zoom’s first official reseller dedicated to the Hong Kong market, which will further strengthen our product diversification. In addition to our quality enterprise network services, now we also deliver convenient, stable and high-definition cloud video conferencing solutions to meet the different operational needs of our customers.”

The demand for video conferencing solutions continues to grow globally in recent years. With its advanced and innovative services, Zoom focuses on developing a simple, reliable, and innovative platform for video-first unified communications across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom provides users with a one-stop unified communications platform which helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. For example, its virtual background feature is particularly useful in Hong Kong for its crowd working environment.

Tsang added: “With more than 20 years of solid experience in enterprise network solutions in Greater China, we have been specialized in providing carrier-grade MPLS and SD-WAN enterprise network services, and spares no effort in offering a variety of products and continuously improving our services. We are also amongst the first batch of ICT service providers in Greater China to obtain ISO certifications in information security management, IT service management and quality management. When customers subscribe for Zoom’s services, we will provide professional advice on network options and combination to help customers achieving smooth and prompt system integration. With our superior enterprise network, video conferences can be conducted in a stable yet efficient manner, greatly improving meeting quality and creating an intelligent meeting environment. Later, we will partner with Logitech and Poly, two global video conferencing equipment manufacturers, in forming the Zoom Experience Rooms in our DYXnet Hong Kong office, to provide a one stop solution to our customer.”

Catering to the imperative needs of video conferencing during the epidemic, DYXnet Group is now offering up to three months of free service to new Zoom enterprise users in Hong Kong. For details, please contact DYXnet sales team at +852 2187 7688 or email to zoom@dyxnet.com.





About DYXnet

Right from its establishment in 1999 to emergence in becoming Greater China’s leading carrier-neutral network service provider, DYXnet Group has been specialized in providing Enterprise Network Solutions including Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS), Software-Defined WAN (SD-WAN), Internet Access, Data Centre Services, and Network Security Solutions to enterprise clients via efficient provisioning capabilities in numerous cities throughout Greater China and the wider Asia-Pacific region. In response to the evolving needs of its ever-growing customer base, DYXnet enlarges its product portfolio to further deliver enterprise cloud and SaaS solutions. The Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China.

With its outstanding performance in delivering secure, stable, and comprehensive network services, DYXnet Group was among the first ICT service providers in Greater China to obtain several ISO international certifications including ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018, and ISO 9001:2015 that reinforce the high standards of its information security, IT service management, and quality management, respectively.

For more information about DYXnet Group, please visit www.dyxnet.com.