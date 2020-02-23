caption EarthRoamer LTi. source EarthRoamer

EarthRoamer’s LTi is a carbon fiber tiny home on wheels built on a four-wheel-drive Ford F-550 chassis.

The camper van starts at $590,000 but can go up to $700,000 depending on the different options.

It can seat up to six people and sleep up to four, and also comes with a bathroom equipped with a shower and toilet.

The EarthRoamer LTi is a luxury carbon fiber tiny home that costs up to $700,000 and is built on a four-wheel-drive Ford F-550 chassis.

The LTi has details from EarthRoamer’s LTS and HD builds, both of which are also camper vans built on a Ford. However, unlike the two other models, LTi’s body has been vacuum-infused with carbon fiber. Its maker claims this makes the vehicle “lighter and stronger” and allows the LTi to be over 1,000 pounds lighter than the LTS.

The monocoque carbon fiber body isn’t the only lightweight but strong part of the tiny home on wheels: the front and rear bumpers are aluminum, giving it the same “tough but light” qualities.

There are five different floor plans that all affect various aspects of the interior, including the size of the galley, storage options, and the number of people who can seat and sleep inside the LTi. It also includes a bathroom with a shower and toilet.

The LTi is built on a Ford F-550 four-wheel-drive platform and is powered by a 6.7-liter turbo diesel engine with a 10-speed automatic transmission. It has 330 horsepower and 750 foot-pounds of torque.

caption EarthRoamer LTi. source EarthRoamer

A lithium-ion battery onboard has an output of 11,000 watt-hours. There are also two inverter chargers that supply 5,000 watts and 100 amps of charging current, and rooftop solar panels that provide about 1,300 watts of power.

caption EarthRoamer LTi. source EarthRoamer

There’s no generator or propane tank onboard.

The windows are flush mount and molded onto the body of the vehicle, saving space while preventing leaks and resealing needs, according to Earthroamer. They also have screens and blinds.

caption EarthRoamer LTi. source EarthRoamer

The camper van can hold 100 gallons of freshwater and 60 gallons of greywater, as well as 95 gallons of fuel.

caption EarthRoamer LTi. source EarthRoamer

The interior is six-foot, 10 inches tall, the bunk height is 31 inches, and the exterior height is 11-foot ,10 inches.

caption EarthRoamer LTi. source EarthRoamer

The LTi is also 29 feet long, eight feet wide, and has a 12.5-inch ground clearance.

There is a touchscreen that allows for the easy handling of multiple controls, such as viewing battery and electrical levels. The LTi also has an “Auto Charge System”: when the battery levels fall too low, the engine will automatically start in order to charge the batteries.

caption EarthRoamer LTi. source EarthRoamer

A GPS, cellular router, monitoring systems that check the tire pressure and temperature, and door locks all come with the LTi.

caption EarthRoamer LTi. source EarthRoamer

The water is heated via electricity and a diesel hydronic heater instead of using engine coolant.

caption EarthRoamer LTi. source EarthRoamer

Indirect lighting on the ceiling and floor can change colors.

caption EarthRoamer LTi. source EarthRoamer

There are five-floor plan options that change the number of people who can seat and sleep in the camper van.

caption EarthRoamer LTi. source EarthRoamer

The Telluride has the most seating space but takes away space from the pantry and kitchen galley. This option seats six people and sleeps four.

The Boulder has a large food pantry with a medium sized galley and sofa. It seats and sleeps four people.

The Breckenridge, the most popular, has a dinette booth that converts into a six-foot bed while still offering the same sized galley and sofa as the Boulder option. The Breckenridge floorplan also seats and sleeps up to four people.