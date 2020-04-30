Photos show New Zealand residents getting back to the beach, the putting green, and the McDonald’s drive-thru line after more than a month in coronavirus lockdown

- source
- MARTY MELVILLE/AFP via Getty Images
- New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that the country has eliminated community transmission of the novel coronavirus. The country began scaling back its lockdown restrictions soon after.
- Under the country’s level four coronavirus lockdown measures, residents were required to stay home aside from essential work, grocery shopping, and outdoor exercise near their homes.
- New Zealand is now functioning with level three restrictions, which means the nation’s non-essential businesses that can operate in a contactless manner are allowed to reopen and citizens can engage in activities that allow for physical distance.
- These photos show a snapshot of what life has been like for New Zealanders since the restrictions were eased.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
New Zealand residents were on a country-wide lockdown from March 25. When restrictions were lifted on April 28, citizens were allowed to leave their homes and return to activities that allow for physical distance.
Source: Business Insider
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced at a public briefing on Monday that the country had eliminated community transmission of the coronavirus. Ardern began lifting restrictions requiring residents to stay home the following day.
- source
- Mark Baker/AP Images
Source: Business Insider, RNZ/YouTube
The country is currently operating with level three restrictions, which means they’re still following social distancing guidelines of remaining 6 feet apart and keeping social gatherings to a minimum.
- source
- Mark Baker/AP Images
Sources: New Zealand Government, RNZ/YouTube
“We are opening up the economy, but we’re not opening up people’s social lives,” Ardern said in the briefing.
Source: Business Insider
While this has allowed citizens to get back to hobbies like surfing and golf, and children under 10 can go back to school, religious gatherings, wedding ceremonies, haircuts remain off-limits. The country’s borders remain closed.
Source: The Washington Post, CNN
New Zealanders can make socially-distanced trips to restaurant drive-thrus. People tweeted that long lines at fast-food restaurants formed early Tuesday morning.
- source
- Mark Baker/AP Images
Source: Hemant Parikh/Twitter, The Washington Post
The ease of restrictions has allowed for one million New Zealanders to work and for 75% of the economy to function, Ardern said at the briefing.
- source
- Mark Baker/AP Images
Source: RNZ/YouTube
The primary sector of New Zealand’s economy, which includes products like dairy, meat, wool, and wine, will likely catch up quickly, John McDermott, executive director at Motu Economic and Public Policy Research, told the Washington Post.
- source
- Mark Baker/AP Images
Source: The Washington Post
These industries are able to operate under social distancing guidelines. However, industries like tourism remain closed.
- source
- Mark Baker/AP Images
Source: The Washington Post
In total, the country has recorded 1,122 confirmed cases and 19 deaths from the disease as of Monday, the nation’s Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said at the briefing.
- source
- Mark Baker/AP Images
Sources: RNZ/YouTube
Bloomfield told New Zealand on Tuesday that the crisis isn’t over yet. “Elimination is not a point in time,” Bloomfield said in the briefing. “It is a sustained effort to keep it out and stamp it out over many months.”
- source
- Mark Baker/AP Images
Source: RNZ/YouTube