Easter Sunday churchgoers in Kentucky are refusing to observe a police-mandated self-quarantine after violating social distancing guidelines

Worshipers who had their license plate numbers reported by Kentucky State Police while they attended an Easter Sunday church service that defied the state’s “Healthy at Home” order say they won’t follow self-isolating mandates issued by officials.

According to the Louisville Courier Journal, about 50 people attended an in-person service at Maryville Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday – a gathering criticized by Governor Andy Beshear and health officials, who said those in attendance would be subject to government-mandated 14-day quarantines.

But the warning wasn’t taken seriously by some worshipers, and several told the Courier Journal that they had no intention of following the quarantine order.

Maryville Pastor, the Rev. Jack Roberts, who covered his license plate when he arrived at church on Sunday, told the newspaper that he had no plans of telling his congregation how to react to state orders.

“Everybody has to do what they feel comfortable with,” he told the Courier Journal.

People traveled from out of the state to attend the service, including Bevelyn Beatty and Edmee Chavannes, who drove all the way to Kentucky from New Jersey. Another parishioner, Sean Powell, traveled from Dayton, Ohio, to be at the Sunday service.

They and other churchgoers were met with a heavy police presence. Troopers lined parking lot entrances with nails to keep cars from driving in. Police wrote down parishioners’ license plate numbers and issued quarantine notices on windshields, which ordered people to self isolate for 14 days or face “further enforcement measures.”

Beatty and Chavannes told the Courier Journal that the pews were lined with hand sanitizer and everyone was spaced out by blue tape.

“We had to go online and see who would be courageous enough to say ‘hey we’re having service,’ because (there’s) a lot of scrutiny,” Beatty said.

Insider has contacted Maryville Baptist Church for comment.

Roberts told the Courier Journal that he believes Gov. Beshear is “infringing on the church’s rights” by limiting in-person services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kentucky has reported nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths from the virus.

“To our knowledge, 99.89% of all churches and all synagogues and all mosques in Kentucky have chosen to do the right thing,” Beshear told the Courier Journal. “I’m just doing my best to save lives. And there aren’t easy answers.”